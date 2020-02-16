Remaining time: 
    Offer Wicked & Complimentary Dinner at Dim T - Victoria

    Wicked & Complimentary Dinner at Dim T - Victoria

    Enjoy a lovely evening with great Asian food and one of London's most beloved musicals.

    60 customer reviews

    Menu & Restaurant

    Menu

    2 Course Set Menu

    Table Reservation
    Automatic reservation for 5.30pm
    Closest tube
    Victoria
    Restaurant

    Dim T - Victoria

    56-52 Wilton Road

    This beautifully designed restaurant is found in London’s busy theatre district. Just a short walk from London’s main theatre area, DIM T Victoria restaurant is the perfect place for a pre-theatre lunch or dinner.

    Event description

    Important information

    Age restriction

    3+

    Child policy
    Children under 3 will not be admitted. Children under 16 years must be accompanied by an adult.
    Running time
    2hr 45min (inc. interval)
    Special notice
    Wicked is suitable for a general audience. As a guide to parents and guardians, it is recommended for ages 7+. All persons entering the theatre, regardless of age, must have a ticket. Children under 3 years of age will not be admitted. Attendance of children between the ages of 3 and 7 is at the parents’ discretion and if the child becomes restless it is the parents’ responsibility to take them out of the auditorium. Children under 16 years cannot watch the show if unaccompanied by an adult.

    Wicked & Complimentary Dinner at Dim T - Victoria Customer Reviews

    5 / 5 (60 customer reviews)

    Dusty Zeisberger

    1 day ago

    The experience was incredible. We just moved to London from South Africa and this was the perfect Valentines night.

    Sarah walker

    8 February

    Lovely meal really good service, and show was amazing, had a great night.

    Offer Wicked & Complimentary Dinner at Dim T - Victoria Ticket Offer Details

    Top price ticket and a free two course meal at Dim T - Victoria from £59

    Buy a top price ticket and get a two course meal at Dim T - Victoria for free.

    Monday - Friday evening performances.

    Booking until 22 May 2020.

