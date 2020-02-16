FREE 2 COURSE DINNER OFFER

Valid for Monday - Friday evening performances until 22 May 2020.

Wicked tickets are some of the hottest on the West End and now they’re even hotter with our Free Meal Deal. Make your night truly magical by booking Dinner & Show: Wicked and Dim T tickets.

Start your evening off with dinner on us, a set 2-course menu at Dim T Victoria located less than 5 minutes walk to the beautiful Apollo Victoria Theatre. After dinner, make your way to the theatre and prepare to be changed for good by the West End’s most spellbinding musical.

Based on Gregory Maguire’s novel Wicked tells the story of what happened before the yellow brick road. Come to learn what makes a witch Wicked.

Book your Wicked Dinner and Show tickets now to guarantee the best seats at the best prices!