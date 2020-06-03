Mamma Mia The Party London tickets available soon!

Currently enjoying its 4th sold-out year in Stockholm, immersive experience Mamma Mia! The Party has been officially adapted for the UK and now playing to British audiences at The O2 in London! Backed by overwhelming demand and critical acclaim, this fan-favourite London party experience is now booking in an open-ended run, giving you plenty of time to get your groove on and become the dancing queen you’ve always wanted to be. Featuring all your favourite ABBA songs from the original West End musical, party favours, a rich food menu, and, of course, shots of ouzo, Mamma Mia The Party at The O2 is guaranteed to be a fun night out on the town!

Tickets for Mamma Mia The Party, London are subject to incredibly high demand, which is why we recommend booking your seats early to ensure the best ticket prices and secure your spot whilst stocks last!

Please note: Tables are allocated upon arrival and you may have to share with other guests.

For guests with dietary requirements, food allergies or intolerances, once you've booked your tickets, please email [email protected] quoting your name, the date you're attending Mamma Mia The Party and your order number before 5pm the day before your visit!

Mamma Mia The Party — What is it?

Created by ABBA member Bjorn Ulvaeus, Mamma Mia The Party offers a unique chance to immerse yourself into the enchanting world of the popular stage musical, which has not only captured the hearts of millions by becoming a multi-million-dollar franchise but also manages to put you in a partying mood! Now fans of Mamma Mia! can do exactly that as you get right into the heart of the action by entering the exotic Nikos Taverna on Skopelos where you’ll enjoy a welcome drink, a gourmet four-course Mediterranean feast and an ABBA discotheque all in one!

Sharing a wining and dining experience with your friends and family is an important aspect of Greek culture, which is why Mamma Mia The Party — a Swedish pop-Greek culture mash-up — endeavours to do just that with a fabulous dinner and a show experience that’s fun for you and your whole ‘entourage’. Enjoy a sumptuous feast as a love storyline is performed to ABBA’s greatest hits. The setlist includes “Super Trouper”, “Gimmie! Gimme! Gimme!”, “Money, Money, Money”, “Lay All Your Love On Me”, and more! And when the show’s over, the party goes on as the tables are cleared for guests to sing, dance, and have a glorious good time on the dancefloor for the amazing ABBA disco finale!

Mamma Mia The Party O2 cast

The London cast of Mamma Mia The Party stars AJ Bentley as Adam, Elin Konig Andersson as Bella, Fed Zanni as Nikos, Gregor Stewart as Fernando, Joanna Monro as Debbie, Julia Imbach as Kostantina, Kimberly Powell as Nina, Pauline Stringer as Grandma, and Steph Parry as Kate, with Allie Ho Chee playing Bella at certain performances and Linda John-Pierre playing Debbie at certain performances.

Also starring in the Mamma Mia The Party cast UK are Dawn Spence, Jessica Spalis, Matthew Wesley, and Molly Cleere alongside musicians John Donovan, Kathryn Tindall, Luke Higgins, Mark Pusey, and Steve Rushton performing to the hit Mamma Mia song list.

Mamma Mia The Party creative team

The immersive Mamma Mia party experience was created by ABBA's Björn Ulvaeus. It features music and lyrics by Benny Andersson and Björn Ulvaeus (some songs with Stig Anderson) and a story by Calle Norlén, Roine Söderlundh, and Ulvaeus, adapted for the London theatre stage by Sandi Toksvig. The UK production is co-directed by Roine Söderlundh and Stacey Haynes and features costumes by Annsofi Nyberg, set design by Bengt Froderberg, sound design by Gareth Owen, and lighting design by Patrick Woodroffe.

Mamma Mia The Party : How much are the tickets?

Mamma Mia immersive party tickets will soon be available. Be sure to act fast and book your Mamma Mia The Party UK tickets early to guarantee a spectacular night out in London!