    Mamma Mia! The Party Tickets at the The O2, London

    Mamma Mia! The Party

    Immerse yourself in the world of Mamma Mia! in this unforgettable dinner and a show experience featuring all your favourite ABBA hits!

    Important information

    Age restriction

    5+

    Child policy
    Children under 5 will not be admitted. All guests under the age of 18 must be accompanied by their parent or legal guardian.
    Running time
    Approx. 4hr
    Performance dates
    3 June 2020 - 28 March 2021
    Content
    A four-course set menu is included in your ticket price, as well as a welcome cocktail. The set menu starts with a mouth-watering mezze selection, after which you’ll feast on traditional starters followed by succulent meat dishes paired with tempting sides, and end on a deliciously sweet note with authentic Greek desserts. Food is served on platters at each table, which are designed for sharing in a traditional Greek style.
    Special notice
    Please note it is not possible to substitute menu items. Guests with dietary requirements, food allergies or intolerance should email [email protected] quoting their name, the date they are attending Mamma Mia! The Party and their order number no later than 5pm the day before their visit. Upon request, guests will then be provided with allergen information so that they can make an informed decision on what to order for their Mediterranean dinner. While attention is paid to ensure cross-contamination is kept to a minimum, a 100% allergen-free menu item cannot be guaranteed as all ingredients are manufactured and dishes prepared in environments where allergens exist.

