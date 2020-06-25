Menu
Musicals Everybody's Talking About Jamie

Everybody's Talking About Jamie Tickets at the Apollo Theatre, London

Everybody's Talking About Jamie

Come see why Jamie is the talk of the town.

898 customer reviews

Important information

Child policy
Children under 5 will not be admitted.
Running time
2hr 40min (inc. interval)
Performance dates
Booking until 16 January 2021.
Content
Age Recommendation: Parental discretion advised. Please note that this production contains some strong language and mild sexual references. Recommended for ages 14 and above.
Special notice
The appearance of any performer is not guaranteed.

Everybody's Talking About Jamie Customer Reviews

5 / 5 (898 customer reviews)

Alexey Sivankov

25 June

I loved the musical so much!! Absolutely amazing and definitely worth it! 100% recommend! The songs, the dancing, the storyline itself - obsessed!

Keith Towers

12 March

This was a brilliant production, very funny but also with a strong message for young people. I love the choreographer and I could see there were many members of her team in the audience as was the case with “Message in a Bottle” – just brilliant! The only criticism from me would be about the smoking on stage which was part of the act, I am a runner so very anti-smoking, and we had fabulous seats near the front which meant we could smell the smoke sadly. Thank you Barbara

Next Available Performances of Everybody's Talking About Jamie

TODAY is 28th August 2020

December 2020 January 2021

Who appears in Everybody's Talking About Jamie

Claire Newman-Williams

Leon Craig
David O'Reilly
Nicholas Dawkes

Ebony Clarke
Nick James

Hiba Elchikhe
Adam Hills

James Gillan
Liz Mcaulay

Katy Brand
Joe Wolstenholme
Melissa Jacques
Mark Macdonald

Emily Kenwright
Natasha Merchant

Sejal Keshwala
Simon Mayhew

Jordan Laviniere
Gillian Ford

Everybody's Talking About Jamie news

