Everybody's Talking About Jamie tickets at the Apollo Theatre in London

Everybody's Talking About Jamie is now showing at London's Apollo Theatre. Winner of three WhatsOnStage Awards: Best New Musical, Best Actor in a Musical (John McCrea), and Best Supporting Actress in a Musical (Lucie Shorthouse). Inspired by a true story, Everybody’s Talking About Jamie is the hit musical for today.

Jamie New is sixteen and lives on a council estate in Sheffield. Jamie doesn’t quite fit in.

Jamie is terrified about the future. He is going to be a sensation.

Supported by his brilliant loving mum and surrounded by his friends, Jamie overcomes prejudice, beats the bullies and steps out of the darkness, into the spotlight.

Noah Thomas, Melissa Jacques, Sejal Keshwala and Hiba Elchikhe are joined by Preeya Kalidas as Miss Hedge. You can also see RuPaul's Drag Race UK contestant Vinegar Strokes (Daniel Jacob) as Sandra Bollock They lead a twenty-five strong company and a nine-piece band that will ‘sweep you away on a tide of mischief, warmth and exuberance’ (Financial Times). Through 29 February 2020 RuPaul's Drag Race star Bianca Del Rio returns as Loco Chanelle.

With ‘songs that have the wow factor’ (The Times) by lead singer-songwriter of The Feeling, Dan Gillespie Sells, and ‘hilarious’ book and lyrics ‘with delightful punch’ (Whatsonstage) by writer Tom MacRae, this funny, fabulous, feel-good, musical sensation has been wowing audiences and critics alike.

See the show that is stirring up so much awards buzz in London's West End!

