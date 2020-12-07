Menu
Musicals Roles We'll Never Play

Roles We'll Never Play Tickets at the Apollo Theatre, London

Roles We'll Never Play

Roles We'll Never Play at the Apollo Theatre one night only!

Important information

Child policy
To be confirmed.
Running time
2hr 10min (inc. interval)
Performance dates
7 December 2020
Special notice
Capacity has been reduced to comply with COVID-19 Secure guidelines for social distancing plus robust risk mitigation. In addition to hand sanitation, face coverings and track and trace, other measures will include contactless tickets, temperature testing and the deep clean and sanitation of the theatre. E-Tickets will be given. Online Venue Check-In: Please note you will be contacted by the venue 48 hours before the performance with instructions on how to check-in and retrieve your e-ticket

Next Available Performances of Roles We'll Never Play

TODAY is 23rd October 2020

December 2020

Roles We'll Never Play news

Roles We’ll Never Play one-night-only Apollo Theatre concert! 23/10/2020, 12pm

Tags:

Musical

We use cookies