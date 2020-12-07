Roles We’ll Never Play one-night-only at London’s Apollo Theatre

Roles We’ll Never Play is always the must-see musical theatre concert in London and that’s certainly going to be the case for this one-night special at the West End’s Apollo Theatre. Tom Duern presents a special Roles We’ll Never Play which will take place on 7 December 2020 and will feature an almighty cast of West End talent! Tickets for Roles We’ll Never Play at the Apollo Theatre go on sale on Friday 23 October and you’ll want to set your reminders because these concerts always sell out!

What is Roles We’ll Never Play?

Roles We’ll Never Play is a musical theatre concert that gives performers the unique opportunity to sing songs outside of their casting brackets for one night only. There are no limits – just lots of fun! For the past two years, Tom Duern has put on these concerts around London and always guarantees an amazing line up of theatre stars, an amazing night of musical theatre fun, and a sell-out show!

Who is on the Roles We’ll Never Play Apollo Theatre line up?

This special West End production of Roles We’ll Never Play has the biggest line up to date and if set to burst full of incredible musical theatre stars. The line up is made up of Kelly Agbowu (Waitress), Laura Baldwin (Waitress), Pearce Barron (Hairspray), Luke Bayer (Everybody’s Talking About Jamie), Courtney Bowman (Six), Lauren Byrne (Six), Mary-Jean Caldwell (Les Misérables), Lloyd Daniels (Joseph!, ITVs The X Factor), Nicole Raquel Dennis (Dreamgirls, Dear Evan Hansen), Tom Duern (Gretel, Pirates Of Penzance), Matt Facchino (Sweeney Todd), Alice Fearn (Come From Away, Wicked), Chris Howell (Hairspray), Idriss Kargbo (Wicked), Caroline Kay (The Space Between) Josie Kemp (Les Misérables), Renée Lamb (Be More Chill, Six), Michael Mather (Soho Cinders), Rhianne-Louise McCaulsky (Tina The Musical, Bat Out Of Hell), Billy Nevers (Jesus Christ Superstar, & Juliet), Trevor Dion Nicholas (Aladdin), Eve Norris (Be More Chill), Oliver Ormson (Frozen, The Addams Family), Natalie May Paris (Six), Maiya Quansah-Breed (Rent, Six), Alan Richardson (Chicago), Lauren Soley (Les Misérables), Danielle Steers (Six, Bat Out Of Hell) and Rodney Vubya (Evita, Tina The Musical).

The Roles We’ll Never Play Creative team

Role We’ll Never Play at the Apollo Theatre will be produced by Tom Duern. The concert will be directed by Sasha Regan, have musical direction by Flynn Sturgeon and will be hosted by Carl Mullaney.

Please note: E-Tickets will be given. Online Venue Check-In: You will be contacted by the venue 48 hours before the performance with instructions on how to check-in and retrieve your e-ticket.