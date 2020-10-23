Roles We’ll Never Play one-night-only Apollo Theatre concert! Oct 23, 2020 | By Posted on| By Jade Ali Tom Duern’s Roles We’ll Never Play always guarantees to please musical theatre fans. For the past two years, these concerts have been selling out in London and have featured numerous musical theatre stars. Now, for one special performance and the biggest cast yet, the concert is coming to the West End’s Apollo Theatre. Tickets for Roles We’ll Never Play are on sale now and this one-night-only concert is bound to book up quickly so get yours whilst you can!

Roles We'll Never Play West End line up!

Who will perform at the Roles We’ll Never Play Apollo Theatre concert?

The past concerts have always had incredible theatre stars and this West End special show is going to have the biggest line-up yet. The line-up features Kelly Agbowu (Waitress), Laura Baldwin (Waitress), Pearce Barron (Hairspray), Luke Bayer (Everybody’s Talking About Jamie), Courtney Bowman (Six), Lauren Byrne (Six), Mary-Jean Caldwell (Les Misérables), Lloyd Daniels (Joseph!, ITVs The X Factor), Nicole Raquel Dennis (Dreamgirls, Dear Evan Hansen), Tom Duern (Gretel, Pirates Of Penzance), Matt Facchino (Sweeney Todd), Alice Fearn (Come From Away, Wicked), Chris Howell (Hairspray), Idriss Kargbo (Wicked), Caroline Kay (The Space Between) Josie Kemp (Les Misérables), Renée Lamb (Be More Chill, Six), Michael Mather (Soho Cinders), Rhianne-Louise McCaulsky (Tina The Musical, Grease The Musical), Billy Nevers (Jesus Christ Superstar, & Juliet), Trevor Dion Nicholas (Aladdin), Eve Norris (Be More Chill), Oliver Ormson (Frozen, The Addams Family), Natalie May Paris (Six), Maiya Quansah-Breed (Rent, Six), Alan Richardson (Chicago), Lauren Soley (Les Misérables), Danielle Steers (Six, Bat Out Of Hell) and Rodney Vubya (Evita, Tina The Musical).

What happens at a Roles We’ll Never Play Concert?

Tom Duern has presented Roles We’ll Never Play concerts in London for the past two years and they’re always packed to the brim with your favourite musical theatre performers. The shows unique hook is that it gives its guests the rare opportunity to perform a song that is outside their casting bracket for one night only.

Who are the Roles We’ll Never Play creative team?

The one-performance special Roles We’ll Never Play concert at London’s Apollo Theatre is produced by Tom Duern. Duern will be joined by Roles regular Flynn Sturgeon with musical direction. The creative team will be completed by Sasha Regan who will direct the concert. Carl Mullaney will host the show.

West End Roles We’ll Never Play tickets are booking now!

Don’t miss your chance to see this incredible line up of musical theatre stars in the West End on Friday 7 December. Book your tickets for Roles We’ll Never Play which is coming to the Apollo Theatre for just one night only!