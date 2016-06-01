Important Notice

COVID-19 and Customer Service update

Menu
News 12 Confessions Of A Thespian

12 Confessions Of A Thespian

Posted on | By Harriet Wilson

​My name is Harriet, and I am a Thespian. It has been just over a week since I last saw a show, and it has been less than an hour since I last sung show-tunes. Well … Okay, that's not strictly true. I'm singing show-tunes now. Honesty is the best policy – and with that it mind … here it is. I am a Thespian, and these are my confessions.

Photo: Strelka, Shutterstock.com

1. It's not harmony; I just don't know what I'm supposed to be singing.

2. Sometimes it may seem like I'm listening to what you're saying, when I'm actually thinking about the show I'm seeing on Saturday.

3. I occasionally hum the tune of “What is this Feeling” from Wicked under my breath when I'm around people I don't like.

4. When I say I “quite like” a show, it means that I know practically its entire script and / or all of the parts to all of its songs (including any instrumental bits). I could happily sit and spew facts about the show for hours.

5. People sometimes sing in the shower. I perform. (After all, a little fall of shampoo, can hardly hurt me now.)

6. I had to listen to the Les Misérables soundtrack quite a few times before I actually understood what was going on. I didn't have to listen to it hundreds of times after that …

7. Sometimes, when I'm on a walk and listening to show-tunes, I find myself accidentally walking in a ridiculously jaunty fashion, or frowning intensely – before making awkward eye-contact across the road with somebody I very vaguely know. It's happened too many times.

8. Significant anniversaries in my diary include: the first time I saw Wicked, and discovered the glory of the stage; the date of my first amateur performance; the first time I reviewed a show … and yes, I wish myself a very “happy anniversary” on all three occasions, every year.

9. I constantly play out scenes in my mind of performing certain songs from musicals with (or at) people that I know.

10. I am always prepared to, at a moment's notice, participate in a flash-mob. It will happen one day.

11. I get goosebumps when I think about theatre – about performing, or about certain moments in shows that are just beyond amazing, or even just about a phrase or a tiny piece of a music that I cannot adore vigorously enough.

12. Walking through the West End, past theatre after theatre, is absurdly exciting.

Tweet me us own #ConfessionsOfAThespian at @Theatre_Direct and @Harri_L_002.

By Harriet Wilson

Related news

The Mousetrap FAQ: Your essential guide to the longest running show of all time

Posted on | By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels |

The case re-opens 23 October 2020 and you won't want to miss it! Agatha Christie's The Mousetrap is officiall... Read more

SIX Queen’s Cherelle Jay and Hana Stewart star in Lockdown Theatre [Direct] Week 13 lineup

Posted on | By Jade Ali |

We’re very lucky that Six the Musical Queen’s have shared their time and talents with us throughout ... Read more

Hamilton Disney Plus review: To stream or not to stream?

Posted on | By Kay Johal |

Since the pandemic hit, the life of theatre has ground to a halt. I feel like I have undergone a break-up, without wa... Read more

Follow us for instant updates and special offers

Sign up to our mailing list and be the first to hear about new West End shows and exclusive ticket discounts. We value your privacy. You can unsubscribe at any time. But we hope you won’t!

We use cookies