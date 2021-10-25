5 shows to see with the family this half term!

Posted on 25 October 2021

Theatre is the perfect way to spend quality time with the family and it's going to feel even more special this week as it’s the first half term in a while where theatre has been open! The West End is open and ready to welcome you. Below are our recommendations that the whole family will enjoy!

Wicked

This massively acclaimed, Tony, Olivier and Grammy Award-winning musical recently celebrated 15 years at London’s Apollo Victoria Theatre! Wicked tickets are still some of the most sought after, as this West End staple continues to bewitch its audiences night after night. If you’re looking for an unforgettable theatre experience, then this beloved musical is for you. Defy gravity this half term and treat the whole family to a sensation like no other!



& Juliet

If you're looking for a feel-good, ‘larger than life’ day out in the West End then you need & Juliet tickets! Head to London's Shaftesbury Theatre to see the new musical that we’re ‘confident’ will have the whole family dancing in their seat! This dazzling show takes William Shakespeare’s Romeo & Juliet and flips the famous ending on its head! There is life after Romeo after all! Follow Juliet and her friends on an epic adventure of self-discovery accompanied by the greatest pop songs from the past 3 decades by Max Martin.



Matilda

Roald Dahl’s classic children’s book comes to life on stage at the West End’s Cambridge Theatre and has been captivating audiences in London Theatreland for 10 years now! The multi-award-winning musical is inspired by Roald Dahl’s tale and has original songs by Tim Minchin. Matilda tickets will whisk you away with the power of a child’s imagination and sweep you up in the anarchy of childhood. Get ready to be inspired by a little girl who dreams to change her story but beware of the revolting children!



Mary Poppins

Tickets for Mary Poppins will give you and your family more than a trip to the theatre this half term. Take a seat at the Prince Edward Theatre and you’ll be transported to 17 Cherry Tree Lane, immersed into colourful chalk drawings and transported on a jolly holiday! Witness the wonderful Zizi Strallen in the role of everyone’s favourite nanny and meet new and old characters along the way! With all your favourite songs such as 'Chim Chim Cher-ee’, ‘A Spoonful of Sugar’, ‘Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious’, and ‘Let’s Go Fly a Kite', you’re guaranteed to love Mary Poppins live on the West End stage!



The Play That Goes Wrong

The award-winning comedy continues to be a favourite in the West End and the place to go if you wish to laugh mercilessly. The Play That Goes Wrong tickets are a must for any fans of comedies. Mischief Theatre has created a piece that is so silly and disastrous that it's genius! Head to London’s Duchess Theatre this half term and let the whole family relax with non-stop fun and laughter!