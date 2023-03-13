A Little Life extends at Savoy Theatre

Posted on 13 March 2023

A Little Life explores a story of friendship through a nuanced and complex portrayal of the bonds that tie people together. It celebrates both the joys and challenges of friendship and the ways in which it can sustain us through even the darkest times. Starring James Norton from Happy Valley

The stage adaptation of Hanya Yanagihara 's award-winning novel A Little Life , directed by Ivo van Hove , has received unprecedented demand for tickets to its now sold-out run at the Harold Pinter Theatre , leading to the announcement that the show will now be extended by five weeks at London’s Savoy Theatre , from 4 July 2023 - 5 August 2023.

About A Little Life at Savoy Theatre

A Little Life follows the lives of four friends living in New York City, as they attempt to forge their own futures. At the heart of the group is Jude, a brilliant but haunted lawyer whose past traumas of child abuse threaten to unravel his life. As the four friends navigate the complexities of adulthood, including addiction, pride, and ambition, they are forced to confront the question of whether they can truly understand and help Jude with his deep suffering. A Little Life is a beautifully introspective look into the complexities of trauma and the ways in which it can affect every facet of our existence.

The cast of A Little Life at Savoy Theatre

James Norton, a renowned English actor recognised for his work in film, television, and stage productions, is set to play the lead role of Jude St. Francis in the stage adaptation of A Little Life. Norton has gained critical acclaim for his performances in Happy Valley, Grantchester, McMafia, and Little Women. Joining Norton are Omari Douglas (It's A Sin, Constellations) as JB, Luke Thompson (Bridgerton, Hamlet) as Willem, and Zach Wyatt (The Witcher, I and You) as Malcolm. Completing the cast are Elliot Cowan (The Crown, 2:22 A Ghost Story), Zubin Varla (Tammy Faye, Equus), Nathalie Armin (Force Majeure, The Doctor), and Emilio Doorgasingh (Best of Enemies, The Kite Runner).

