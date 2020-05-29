Amélie London Cast Recording album to be released next week May 29, 2020 | By Posted on| By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels It has just been announced that a London original cast recording for Amélie The Musical is set to be released in early June. The album is produced by Sean Patrick Flahaven of Concord and features the same multi-Grammy Award-winning team behind such hit OCR albums as those of Come From Away, Once, and Hamilton. Having received overwhelming critical acclaim from both audiences and critics alike, Amélie ran at London's Other Palace from 29 November 2019 until 1 February 2020.

Give Amélie musical song "Stay" a listen above ⬆️



Amélie Original Cast Recording to be released 5 June 2020!

In case you can't wait to get your hands on this new recording, the production have released the first single "Stay" a week ahead of the album launch. The full album will be released on digital platforms on Friday, 5 June 2020.

Have a first listen of "Stay" above and be sure to pre-order/pre-save Amélie Original London Cast Recording here.

Amélie Original London Cast Recording tracklist

The album has a total of 25 tracks all recorded under just 12 hours in February 2020 at Livingstone Studios. Songs include:

"Times Are Hard for Dreamers (Prologue)", "World's Best Dad", "World's Best Friend", "World's Best Mom", "Times Are Hard For Dreamers", "The Commute", "The Bottle Drops", "Three Figs", "The Girl With the Glass", "How to Tell Time", "Tour de France", "Goodbye, Amelie", "Elton John", "Backyard", "When the Booth Goes Bright", "Sister's Pickle", "Halfway", "Window Seat", "There's No Place Like Gnome", "Thin Air", "Blue Arrow Suite", "The Late Nino Quincampoix", "A Better Haircut", "Stay", "Halfway" (Reprise), "Where Do We Go From Here"



More about Amélie The Musical

The stage musical itself is based on the hit 2001 French romantic comedy film of the same name by director Jean-Pierre Jeunet (Alien Resurrection, Delicatessen, The City of Lost Children). The movie was nominated for a total of five Academy Awards and ended up taking home two BAFTA Awards.

The musical premiered in the UK at the Watermill Theatre before transferring to The Other Palace in London. The Off-West End musical features music by Hem's Daniel Messé, lyrics by Nathan Tysen and Messé, and a book by Craig Lucas. It was directed by Michael Fentiman and included choreography by Tom Jackson Greaves, designs by Madeleine Girling, lighting design by Elliot Griggs, musical supervision and direction by George Francis, orchestrations and arrangements by Barnaby Race, and sound design by Tom Marshall.

Who is featured on the Original London Cast Recording of Amélie

The London cast of Amélie starred Audrey Brisson in the eponymous role alongside Caolan McCarthy, Chris Jared, Emma Jane Morton, Faoileann Cunningham, Jez Unwin, Johnson Willis, Josh Sneesby, Kate Robson-Stuart, Oliver Gran, Rachel Dawson, Samuel Morgan-Grahame, and Sophie Crawford.