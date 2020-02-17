Menu
Come From Away
    Come From Away Tickets at the Phoenix Theatre, London

    Come From Away

    Come From Away tickets are now available for the Phoenix Theatre run starring Rachel Tucker.

    976 customer reviews

    Important information

    Running time
    1hr 40min (no interval)
    Performance dates
    Booking until 23 May 2020.
    Content
    Recommended for children aged 10 and above.
    Access
    There will be a Captioned Performance Monday 11 November at 7.30pm. -Audio Described by VocalEyes for patrons with a visual impairment - January 13 2020 at 7.30pm

    Come From Away Customer Reviews

    5 / 5 (976 customer reviews)

    MR A MILLS

    21 hours ago

    An amazing story of a true event very well told and brilliantly performed.

    Mr James D Harley

    39 hours ago

    Came in not having listened to the music, knew little about it other than it had won all kinds of awards. It was fantastic.

    Come From Away news

    Rachel Tucker to star in the Broadway production of Come From Away 25/1/2020, 1pm
    The new Come From Away cast has been announced 10/1/2020, 3.40pm
    Come From Away extends its run at the West End's Phoenix Theatre 18/10/2019, 3.55pm
    London Theatre Review: Oh, Come From Away, please don’t drift too far! 18/10/2019, 2.40pm

