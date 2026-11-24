American Psycho to Return to London in 2027
Published on 24 November 2026
Summary
- American Psycho transfers to The Arts at Marble Arch for a limited 10-week season from 22 March to 30 May 2027.
- Rupert Goold directs the Almeida's sold-out production, with a new cast to be announced.
- The musical is based on Bret Easton Ellis' novel, with a book by Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa and music and lyrics by Duncan Sheik.
The critically acclaimed, sold-out Almeida Theatre production of American Psycho is transferring to the West End in 2027. Directed by Rupert Goold, the musical will play a limited 10-week season at The Arts at Marble Arch from 22 March to 30 May 2027.
The production broke box office records during its run at the Almeida and will now return with a new cast, which is due to be announced in due course. Es Devlin will also adapt the original set design for the new venue, with no audience member seated more than nine rows from the action.
What Is American Psycho About?
Set in the late 1980s on Wall Street, American Psycho follows Patrick Bateman, a wealthy and handsome young investment banker with a very dark secret. Between trips to the gym, returning videotapes, elaborate skincare routines and attempts to secure a reservation at Dorsia, Bateman is also finding time for murder.
The musical features a synthpop score with music and lyrics by the late Duncan Sheik, alongside songs from Tears for Fears, Phil Collins, Huey Lewis & The News and The Human League.
Based on the Novel by Bret Easton Ellis
American Psycho is based on Bret Easton Ellis' controversial 1991 novel, widely regarded as one of the defining works of modern American satire. Exploring themes of identity, ambition, capitalism and consumerism, the book became one of the most culturally significant novels of its era.
The story was adapted for the screen in 2000 by director Mary Harron, with Christian Bale starring as Patrick Bateman in a performance that has since achieved cult status. The musical adaptation features a book by Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa and music and lyrics by Duncan Sheik.
What Have the Creatives Said About the American Psycho Transfer?
Director Rupert Goold said: “American Psycho, the musical, has run through my life for nearly 15 years and I am overjoyed we are able to give it an exciting new home at The Arts at Marble Arch with a wonderful new cast and in celebration of the show’s journey and in particular the memory of its gifted composer, my friend Duncan Sheik.”
Book writer Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa said: “Our musical version of ‘American Psycho’ enjoyed its greatest success with the Almeida’s revival last season, and I’m thrilled Patrick Bateman’s finally making his West End debut, and I know Duncan would be, too. Much thanks to our director Rupert Goold, for always believing in this piece, and to London audiences for embracing it.”
Set designer Es Devlin said: “Reimagining American Psycho at the Almeida for 2026 was a thrilling adventure and I'm delighted to be collaborating with Rupert Goold on a new iteration for 2027: specifically conceived for the space at The Arts at Marble Arch.”
Dominic Cooke, representing the Almeida, reflected on the significance of the transfer as **Rupert Goold'**s final production as Artistic Director.
Dominic Cooke for the Almeida said: “Following its sold-out run at the Almeida, we are delighted that Rupert Goold’s final production as Artistic Director will reach even more audiences as it transfers to The Arts at Marble Arch. Bringing the production back to mark the end of his tenure was a fitting full-circle moment, and audiences will now have another opportunity to experience this extraordinary production in its new home.”
Who Is in the Creative Team for American Psycho?
The production features a book by Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, with music and lyrics by Duncan Sheik, based on the novel by Bret Easton Ellis. The creative team also includes set design by Es Devlin, costume design by Katrina Lindsay, sound design by Dan Moses Schreier, video design by Finn Ross, orchestrations by David Shrubsole, casting by Natalie Gallacher CDG for Pippa Ailion & Natalie Gallacher Casting, choreography by Lynne Page and direction by Rupert Goold.
American Psycho will play at The Arts at Marble Arch from 22 March to 30 May 2027.
Sign up to our newsletter to be among the first to get American Psycho tickets with us when we go on sale.
By Hay Brunsdon
I started working in the West End theatre industry in 2012 and have over 15 years of writing and editorial experience. When not watching or writing about theatre I'm usually swimming, hiking, running, or training for triathlons in the Stroud valleys.