The critically acclaimed, sold-out Almeida Theatre production of American Psycho is transferring to the West End in 2027. Directed by Rupert Goold, the musical will play a limited 10-week season at The Arts at Marble Arch from 22 March to 30 May 2027.

The production broke box office records during its run at the Almeida and will now return with a new cast, which is due to be announced in due course. Es Devlin will also adapt the original set design for the new venue, with no audience member seated more than nine rows from the action.

What Is American Psycho About?

Set in the late 1980s on Wall Street, American Psycho follows Patrick Bateman, a wealthy and handsome young investment banker with a very dark secret. Between trips to the gym, returning videotapes, elaborate skincare routines and attempts to secure a reservation at Dorsia, Bateman is also finding time for murder.

The musical features a synthpop score with music and lyrics by the late Duncan Sheik, alongside songs from Tears for Fears, Phil Collins, Huey Lewis & The News and The Human League.

Based on the Novel by Bret Easton Ellis

American Psycho is based on Bret Easton Ellis' controversial 1991 novel, widely regarded as one of the defining works of modern American satire. Exploring themes of identity, ambition, capitalism and consumerism, the book became one of the most culturally significant novels of its era.

The story was adapted for the screen in 2000 by director Mary Harron, with Christian Bale starring as Patrick Bateman in a performance that has since achieved cult status. The musical adaptation features a book by Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa and music and lyrics by Duncan Sheik.