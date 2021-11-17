Anything Goes returns to London for a 2022 run!

Posted on 17 November 2021

Due to overwhelming demand, the five-star hit musical Anything Goes will return to London next Summer following an incredible, record-breaking run this year! The production will be heading back to London’s Barbican from 15 July 2022 to 3 September 2022. London tickets for Anything Goes will be on sale on 18 November 2021 at 8am! Make sure you set your reminders because you’ll want to bag your tickets whilst the best availability lasts!

Anything Goes London 2022 run

The Tony Award-winning musical dazzled London with its breath-taking production at the London Barbican this year – smashing box office records and earning five-star critical acclaim! Audiences fell in love, performances sold out, and now the revival of Cole Porter’s musical is returning for a limited Summer run!

Anything Goes cast and creative team

The revival of Anything Goes saw the return of the award-winning Broadway creative team, including Kathleen Marshall who directed and choreographed the production. The creative team also includes Derek McLane (set design), Jon Morrell (costume design), Stephen Ridley (music direction and supervision), Hugh Vanstone (lighting design), Jonathan Deans (sound design), Michael Gibson (orchestrations), with additions by Bill Elliott, and Campbell Young (wig design).

Anything Goes will feature a 50 strong cast and ensemble including tap-dancing sailors and a full-sized live orchestra. The 2022 London cast is yet to be announced. Keep an eye on our news page for the latest updates.

Anything Goes synopsis

It's all hands on deck for the crew on the S.S. American, who are in for some rough seas. Kiss all smooth sailing goodbye. Etiquette is cast away through the portholes as two unlikely duos set sail to find the right course to true romance. Taking destiny by the helms, they soon find that their journey could use a little help from singing and dancing sailors, farcical blackmail, a hilarious disguise, wonderful double-entendres, and some timeless good fun.

Anything Goes songs

The musical features a timeless score by Cole Porter, including ‘I Get A Kick Out of You’, ‘You’re the Top’ and the show-stopping ‘Anything Goes’.

London 2022 Anything Goes tickets go on sale soon!

The sell-out sensation Anything Goes revival is coming back to London’s Barbican due to popular demand and you won’t want to miss it. Make sure you get your tickets for Anything Goes as the ship is only docking in London for a strictly limited season!