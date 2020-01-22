Baby Reindeer returns to London to play at the Ambassadors Theatre

Baby Reindeer continues to charge its way to the West End after premiering in Edinburgh last summer.

Baby Reindeer play sharpens its antlers for a West End run

The "blistering" (The Daily Telegraph) debut play by Monkey See, Monkey Do's Richard Gadd (Netflix's original series Sex Education) is set to transfer to the West End's Ambassadors Theatre following a smash-hit stint at the Bush Theatre. The play's Off-West End run last year was preceded by its world premiere at the 2019 Edinburgh Fringe and notably made our #WestEndWishList for Top 10 Edinburgh Fringe shows we want to see in the West End . Looks like we rubbed Genie's lamp the right way as the transfer is now officially confirmed!

Baby Reindeer West End creatives

The Baby Reindeer play is directed by Olivier Award-winning director Jon Brittain (Rotterdam) and will run for a short time in London before crossing the pond to Broadway. The West End production features design by Cecilia Carey, movement by Jennifer Jackson, sound design by Keegan Curran, lighting design by Peter Small, and video design by Ben Bull.

What is Baby Reindeer The Play about?

“I did question whether I deserved it. Where did my wrongdoing stop and hers begin?”

When award-winning comic Richard Gadd offers a free cup of tea to a complete stranger, he has no idea what nightmarish curse awaits him. One good deed turns into six long years of torture and torment. This is a compelling and bone-chilling account of illusion, consuming passion, obsession, and compulsion that will leave you shaken to the core. It turns out some admirers simply can't be given the cold shoulder and one wrong choice can yield unwavering consequences.

