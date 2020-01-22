Menu
News Baby Reindeer returns to London to play at the Ambassadors Theatre
    Posted on | By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels

    After receiving overwhelming critical acclaim at last year's Edinburgh Festival Fringe and following a sell-out run at London's Bush Theatre last Autumn, Richard Gadd's spectacular Baby Reindeer play is set to transfer to the West End for a strictly limited season at the Ambassadors Theatre from 2 April to 2 May 2020.

    Baby Reindeer continues to charge its way to the West End after premiering in Edinburgh last summer.

    Baby Reindeer play sharpens its antlers for a West End run

    The "blistering" (The Daily Telegraph) debut play by Monkey See, Monkey Do's Richard Gadd (Netflix's original series Sex Education) is set to transfer to the West End's Ambassadors Theatre following a smash-hit stint at the Bush Theatre. The play's Off-West End run last year was preceded by its world premiere at the 2019 Edinburgh Fringe and notably made our #WestEndWishList for Top 10 Edinburgh Fringe shows we want to see in the West End. Looks like we rubbed Genie's lamp the right way as the transfer is now officially confirmed!

    Baby Reindeer West End creatives 

    The Baby Reindeer play is directed by Olivier Award-winning director Jon Brittain (Rotterdam) and will run for a short time in London before crossing the pond to Broadway. The West End production features design by Cecilia Carey, movement by Jennifer Jackson, sound design by Keegan Curran, lighting design by Peter Small, and video design by Ben Bull.

    What is Baby Reindeer The Play about?

    “I did question whether I deserved it. Where did my wrongdoing stop and hers begin?” 

    When award-winning comic Richard Gadd offers a free cup of tea to a complete stranger, he has no idea what nightmarish curse awaits him. One good deed turns into six long years of torture and torment. This is a compelling and bone-chilling account of illusion, consuming passion, obsession, and compulsion that will leave you shaken to the core. It turns out some admirers simply can't be given the cold shoulder and one wrong choice can yield unwavering consequences.

    Baby Reindeer Ambassadors Theatre tickets available from only £12 and up!

    If you happened to miss Baby Reindeer at the Bush Theatre or didn't manage to make your way up to the Scottish capital last summer, now could be your last chance to see this critically lauded monologue by Richard Gadd in the UK! You don't want to have to buy an ESTA visa to see it in New York! Hurry and book your West End Baby Reindeer tickets for the Ambassadors Theatre run today to secure your spot in this strictly limited production whilst stocks last!

