Menu
Plays Baby Reindeer
Remaining time: 
    Review basket and finish
    Wishlist Profile settings Order history Sign out

    Baby Reindeer Tickets at the Ambassadors Theatre, London

    Baby Reindeer

    Richard Gadd's Baby Reindeer comes to the Ambassador's Theatre for 1 month only

    22 customer reviews

    Important information

    Child policy
    This production is recommended for ages 14+.
    Running time
    1hr 5min (no interval)
    Performance dates
    02 April - 02 May 2020
    Content
    Please note this production features possible trigger warnings, Stalking and harassment, sexual assault, transphobia. It also features strong language/swearing and language of a sexual nature.
    Access
    Audio Described performance - 21 April 2020 and Captioned performance - 28 April 2020

    Baby Reindeer Customer Reviews

    5 / 5 (22 customer reviews)

    Mrs Tome Perrin

    6 November 19

    Phenomenal.

    Customer

    5 November 19

    Fascinating story, excellently told. I felt sad, I laughed, I was scared. Excellent acting. Felt rather distrubed by the end. But enjoyed it.

    Next Available Performances of Baby Reindeer

    TODAY is 18th February 2020

    April 2020 May 2020

    Baby Reindeer news

    Baby Reindeer returns to London to play at the Ambassadors Theatre 22/1/2020, 3.30pm
    10 Edinburgh Fringe shows we want to see in the West End 19/8/2019, 1.35pm
    What's on at the Bush Theatre for the 2019-20 season? 29/7/2019, 9am

    Tags:

    PlayContemporaryLimited RunMatinee ShowMatinee WednesdaysMatinee SaturdayHalloweenOff West End Theatre

    Sign in to London Theatre Direct

    Close Close this window

    We use cookies