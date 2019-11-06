Tickets to Richard Gadd’s Baby Reindeer are now available!

Edinburgh Comedy Award winner Richard Gadd is bringing his debut play Baby Reindeer to London's Ambassador's Theatre for a limited 1-month run from 02 April to 02 May. This unmissable play steps away from his traditional comedy sets and into a dark and chilling monologue skillfully managed by director Jon Brittain.

Richard Gadd’s debut play Baby Reindeer

Following the success of his raw exploration of masculinity, Monkey See Monkey Do, Richard Gadd is bringing his unmissable debut play to the Edinburgh Festival before its transfer to the Bush Theatre in London. This award-winning comedian takes a dark turn when a chance encounter and a meaningless interaction with a stranger end up having far-reaching consequences beyond anything he could ever have thought possible.

He offers her a free cup of tea, he wants her to laugh at his joke, but she doesn’t she takes him literally. This unsettling personal narrative follows the spiralling consequences of a seemingly small mistake. It is an exploration of obsession and delusion and along the way raises questions about victims, the judicial system how one choice can forever change your life.

Who is involved in Baby Reindeer?

The writer and star of Baby Reindeer is Richard Gadd an actor, writer and comedian. His 2016 show Monkey See Monkey Do won him the coveted Edinburgh Comedy Award. Along with his many stand-up and one-man shows he has also has appeared in television programmes such as Tripped and Clique.

Olivier award-winner Jon Brittain whose play Rotterdam snagged the award after premiering at Theatre 503 before transferring to London's Trafalgar Studios and onto the West End's Arts Theatre returns to direct the Ambassador's Theatre run of Baby Reindeer. He is also known for the hit show Margaret Thatcher Queen of Soho which he co-wrote and directed. He also directed John Kearn’s award-winning shows Sight Gags for Perverts and Shtick.

