Best things to do in London Mar 20, 2017

If you are planning a trip and want to know some of the best things to do in London, then you can start by doing a little research on-line.



London is host to a number of arts events, concerts, theatre shows, and attractions – all that take place throughout the year. It constantly changes with new shows or events coming into the exciting city.



Depending on what your interests are, why not look around in the newspapers or websites which will show up and coming events. For example during the summer months, there might be outdoor events such as music concerts in one of London’s parks, picnics or open air theatre shows. If you are in London regularly you will likely to see such events advertised throughout the underground, billboards or buses! In winter, why not try ice-skating in Somerset house, or visit the Christmas Markets at various locations in the heart of London.



Theatre shows are extremely popular in London, with the vibrant west end being host to many of the famous musicals and plays. There are many renowned actors performing in plays which you may wish to see, again searching for details online will give you current details on who is playing where and when.



Many shows get booked up, especially over the school holidays and with tourists, so be sure to book tickets early to avoid disappointment, Some plays only have a short performing schedule, so the more research you do, the more likely you can get in there quick to see what you want!

Don’t forget attractions in London, these can be such fun for families, for example take your children to meet their favourite pop star or icon in Madam Tussaudes. The wax museum that has hundreds of models, that are so realistic you have to look twice. The London Eye is another family favourite, riding in a capsule around a big wheel, taking in the sights of London including Buckingham Palace and Westminster!

Covent Garden is a great place to relax and get involved with street entertainment, grab a bite to eat or sit and relax with a drink and soak up the atmosphere, with street performers and arts and crafts stalls, there is something for everyone!



The amount of things to do in London is endless. With a little research of what’s on when, you can be sure to experience some amazing events!