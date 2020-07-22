Beverley Knight to perform in pilot show run by Andrew Lloyd Webber at the London Palladium

"Unless the tables turn, the turntable will spin for The Drifters Girl starring Beverley Knight as Faye Treadwell."

The Drifters Girl actress Beverley Knight announced to perform in Palladium pilot performance

It has been confirmed that singer and actress Beverley Knight (Cats, Chess) will take the stage at the London Palladium this week as part of Andrew Lloyd Webber's pilot shows initiated by the musical theatre impresario and the UK Government to test safe performances.

Knight's live performance is scheduled to take place tomorrow (23 July 2020) and according to LW Theatres, it will feature socially distanced audiences and more intense security measures that include temperature checks, compulsory face coverings, enhanced cleaning, one-way systems, digital tickets and scanned entry, in-seat service, and cashless payment as well as various hand sanitiser stations placed all throughout the venue.

All tickets for the Thursday matinee show at 2pm have already been claimed.

Pictured : What socially distanced performances at the London Palladium are projected to look like. © @WillGompertzBBC



Lloyd Webber describes newly ordered equipment

Venue owner and composer Andrew Lloyd Webber recently revealed in an interview for the BBC the new gadgets he had ordered. The new equipment includes temperature scanners that match faces with readings to alert in-house staff of who might be ill.

Another fancy piece of equipment is an anti-viral demisting machine, which has been imported directly from South Korea "where the theatres are open and full. It sprays you." BBC presenter Will Gompertz tested out the anti-viral spray machine, which allegedly looks like it came straight from a retro episode of Doctor Who.

Pictured : South Korean hygiene workers in hazmat suits spray down seats with disinfectant in theatres. © OnStage Blog & The Korea Herald



Will we still see Beverley Knight in The Drifters Girl musical this autumn?