Beverley Knight to perform in pilot show run by Andrew Lloyd Webber at the London Palladium
| By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels
It has been announced that Beverley Knight, star of The Drifters Girl at London's Garrick Theatre, will be performing as part of Andrew Lloyd Webber's test pilot for staging safe shows. The socially distanced performances will be held this week at the London Palladium, where Lloyd Webber was recently met by Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden right before the MP unveiled a new £1.57 billion performing arts bailout scheme.
It has been confirmed that singer and actress Beverley Knight (Cats, Chess) will take the stage at the London Palladium this week as part of Andrew Lloyd Webber's pilot shows initiated by the musical theatre impresario and the UK Government to test safe performances.
Knight's live performance is scheduled to take place tomorrow (23 July 2020) and according to LW Theatres, it will feature socially distanced audiences and more intense security measures that include temperature checks, compulsory face coverings, enhanced cleaning, one-way systems, digital tickets and scanned entry, in-seat service, and cashless payment as well as various hand sanitiser stations placed all throughout the venue.
All tickets for the Thursday matinee show at 2pm have already been claimed.
Pictured: What socially distanced performances at the London Palladium are projected to look like. © @WillGompertzBBC
Lloyd Webber describes newly ordered equipment
Venue owner and composer Andrew Lloyd Webber recently revealed in an interview for the BBC the new gadgets he had ordered. The new equipment includes temperature scanners that match faces with readings to alert in-house staff of who might be ill.
Another fancy piece of equipment is an anti-viral demisting machine, which has been imported directly from South Korea "where the theatres are open and full. It sprays you." BBC presenter Will Gompertz tested out the anti-viral spray machine, which allegedly looks like it came straight from a retro episode of Doctor Who.
Pictured: South Korean hygiene workers in hazmat suits spray down seats with disinfectant in theatres. © OnStage Blog & The Korea Herald
Will we still see Beverley Knight in The Drifters Girl musical this autumn?
Unless the tables turn, the turntable will spin for The Drifters Girl starring Beverley Knight. Pending a successful pilot, it is likely indoor performances will recommence on 1 August with socially distanced performances until the allowed indoor capacity continues to increase. And if the pilot shows really go over well, we may just see full capacity sooner than we think!