A Complete Guide to the Electrifying Billy Elliot Songs

Since its world premiere in London's West End in 2005, Billy Elliot the Musical has become one of the most acclaimed stage productions of the 21st century. Based on the beloved 2000 film, the musical reunites original screenwriter Lee Hall with music legend Elton John, whose soaring score brings humour, heart and raw emotion to the story of an 11-year-old boy who discovers an unexpected passion for ballet during the 1984–85 UK miners' strike.

The production has won more than 80 major theatre awards worldwide, has been seen by nearly 5.4 million people in London, and has captivated almost 11 million theatre-goers across the globe. With many more expected to see it when the much-loved musical returns to the West End, playing at the Adelphi Theatre from 12 February 2027. From rousing ensemble numbers to deeply moving ballads, every song plays a vital role in Billy's extraordinary journey.

Act One

The Stars Look Down

The musical opens in County Durham during the miners' strike, introducing the close-knit mining community and the hardships they face. The powerful opening number establishes the setting, themes of resilience and solidarity, and the world Billy calls home.

Shine

Billy attends ballet class for the first time after stumbling into the girls' lesson. The young dancers perform this upbeat routine while Billy watches with curiosity, marking the beginning of his unexpected fascination with dance.

Grandma's Song

Billy's eccentric grandmother reflects on the dreams she once had as a young woman before life took a different path. With warmth and humour, she encourages Billy to follow his own ambitions rather than allowing them to slip away.

Solidarity

One of the show's most celebrated production numbers, "Solidarity" brilliantly intertwines Billy's ballet lesson with violent clashes on the picket lines. The choreography contrasts the discipline and beauty of dance with the conflict unfolding outside, highlighting the tensions between personal dreams and social struggle.

Expressing Yourself

Billy's best friend Michael encourages him to stop worrying about stereotypes and simply be himself. This joyful, energetic number celebrates individuality, self-expression and the freedom to embrace who you are.

The Letter

Billy reads a letter written by his late mother, who expresses her hopes for his future. The touching ballad becomes one of the emotional anchors of the musical, reminding Billy of the unconditional love and encouragement he still carries with him.

Born To Boogie

Billy's growing passion for dance becomes impossible to ignore as his secret lessons continue. The lively number reflects his excitement and determination while building momentum towards the dramatic confrontation with his family.

Angry Dance

After his father forbids him from dancing, Billy struggles to put his emotions into words. Instead, he channels his frustration, grief and confusion into an explosive dance sequence that powerfully conveys everything he cannot say aloud.