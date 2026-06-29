A Complete Guide to the Electrifying Billy Elliot Songs
Published on 29 June 2026
Since its world premiere in London's West End in 2005, Billy Elliot the Musical has become one of the most acclaimed stage productions of the 21st century. Based on the beloved 2000 film, the musical reunites original screenwriter Lee Hall with music legend Elton John, whose soaring score brings humour, heart and raw emotion to the story of an 11-year-old boy who discovers an unexpected passion for ballet during the 1984–85 UK miners' strike.
The production has won more than 80 major theatre awards worldwide, has been seen by nearly 5.4 million people in London, and has captivated almost 11 million theatre-goers across the globe. With many more expected to see it when the much-loved musical returns to the West End, playing at the Adelphi Theatre from 12 February 2027. From rousing ensemble numbers to deeply moving ballads, every song plays a vital role in Billy's extraordinary journey.
Act One
The Stars Look Down
The musical opens in County Durham during the miners' strike, introducing the close-knit mining community and the hardships they face. The powerful opening number establishes the setting, themes of resilience and solidarity, and the world Billy calls home.
Shine
Billy attends ballet class for the first time after stumbling into the girls' lesson. The young dancers perform this upbeat routine while Billy watches with curiosity, marking the beginning of his unexpected fascination with dance.
Grandma's Song
Billy's eccentric grandmother reflects on the dreams she once had as a young woman before life took a different path. With warmth and humour, she encourages Billy to follow his own ambitions rather than allowing them to slip away.
Solidarity
One of the show's most celebrated production numbers, "Solidarity" brilliantly intertwines Billy's ballet lesson with violent clashes on the picket lines. The choreography contrasts the discipline and beauty of dance with the conflict unfolding outside, highlighting the tensions between personal dreams and social struggle.
Expressing Yourself
Billy's best friend Michael encourages him to stop worrying about stereotypes and simply be himself. This joyful, energetic number celebrates individuality, self-expression and the freedom to embrace who you are.
The Letter
Billy reads a letter written by his late mother, who expresses her hopes for his future. The touching ballad becomes one of the emotional anchors of the musical, reminding Billy of the unconditional love and encouragement he still carries with him.
Born To Boogie
Billy's growing passion for dance becomes impossible to ignore as his secret lessons continue. The lively number reflects his excitement and determination while building momentum towards the dramatic confrontation with his family.
Angry Dance
After his father forbids him from dancing, Billy struggles to put his emotions into words. Instead, he channels his frustration, grief and confusion into an explosive dance sequence that powerfully conveys everything he cannot say aloud.
Act Two
Merry Christmas Maggie Thatcher
Set during Christmas, this satirical ensemble number captures the community's bitterness towards Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher as the miners' strike continues. Despite its festive setting, the song reflects the hardship, anger and determination felt throughout the town.
Deep Into The Ground
Billy's father and his fellow miners face the devastating reality of returning to work after the strike. The emotional song reflects their pride, sacrifice and the difficult choices they are forced to make for their families.
He Could Be A Star
Mrs Wilkinson persuades Billy's father that his son possesses extraordinary talent worthy of a place at the Royal Ballet School. As Dad begins to understand Billy's potential, his perspective changes and he resolves to support his son's dream.
Electricity
During his Royal Ballet School audition, Billy is asked what it feels like when he dances. His heartfelt answer becomes one of the musical's signature songs, describing the indescribable joy, freedom and energy he experiences through dance. It is the emotional high point of the show.
Once We Were Kings
Billy prepares to leave home for London while the mining community reflects on the pride, identity and traditions that have shaped generations. The song balances hope for Billy's future with nostalgia for a way of life that is disappearing.
The Letter (Reprise)
Billy's mother's words return as he embarks on the next chapter of his life. The reprise provides an emotional reminder that her love and belief in him continue to guide his journey.
Finale
The musical concludes with a joyous celebration of Billy's success and the community that helped him reach his dream. Bringing together many of the show's musical themes, the uplifting finale celebrates perseverance, family, friendship and the transformative power of following your passion.
Elton John's unforgettable music perfectly complements Lee Hall's heartfelt storytelling, creating a score that is as emotionally powerful as it is entertaining. Whether it's the breathtaking choreography of "Solidarity," the emotional intensity of "Angry Dance," or the inspirational anthem "Electricity," every song helps tell Billy's remarkable coming-of-age story. Together, they have helped make Billy Elliot the Musical one of the most beloved and enduring musicals of the modern era.