Menu
News Black Friday transfers to London's West End

Black Friday transfers to London's West End

Posted on | By Sarah Gengenbach

    Sometimes American transfers are met with wild success when they reach the West End. Think The Lion King, Wicked, Kinky Boots, HAMILTON (okay, that last one hasn’t actually arrived yet, but we can agree it’s a forgone conclusion). Other shows that make the trip across the pond receive a much more tepid reception—perhaps you remember The Blue Man Group, Pippin or Hand to God, but you probably don’t.

    We can add Black Friday and Cyber Monday to a list of American imports that Brits are divided about.  Black Friday has marked the beginning of the Christmas shopping season in the United States since the early 1930s but has only made its way to the UK in the past few years. Due to bad publicity and outcry from the public a large number of big box retailers in the UK have been quietly distancing themselves from Black Friday. Last year an incredible £1.1 bn were spent by Black Friday Shoppers in the UK followed closely by £968m on Cyber Monday.
     And where does London’s West End fit into this commercial mania? More and more creative fields are trying to capitalise on the pure spending power of the Christmas Deal Finder. Ticket sellers, especially online retailers, are not ones to miss out on an opportunity to drive sales.  With Black Friday banners plastered across websites are cheaper theatre tickets in London really on offer? When I had a look I noticed a lot of the Black Friday prices came with the caveat of selected dates and restricted seats. Booking through a site without Black Friday or Cyber Monday sales, but with No Fee Offers and Discount Theatre Tickets (like London Theatre Direct) I found comparable if not cheaper prices with no limitations.

     So, my opinion? If you need a manufactured commercial holiday to offer your customers a discount, I’d rather take my business elsewhere. Leave the gimmicks to the big box stores and just offer consistently good pricing year round.

 

Sarah Gengenbach
By Sarah Gengenbach

Sarah's love of theater was sparked by an enthusiastic drama teacher who wouldn't take no for an answer. These days she's much more comfortable in the audience than on the stage. She's an English teacher and enjoys reading and writing when she's not teaching or at the theater.

Related news

West End Musical Christmas show to run at Palace Theatre this December!

Posted on | By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels |

A cast of West End all-stars will appear in West End Musical Christmas at the Palace Theatre this December for a... Read more

Brian Conley to headline A Christmas Carol at the Dominion Theatre this holiday season!

Posted on | By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels |

This is no humbug! A Christmas Carol is officially set to arrive at the Dominion Theatre in London this December... Read more

New comedy The Comeback comes to the West End this December!

Posted on | By Sarah Gengenbach |

It has been announced that The Pin duo Ben Ashenden and Alex Owen are bringing their debut play The Comeback to the N... Read more

Follow us for instant updates and special offers

Sign up to our mailing list and be the first to hear about new West End shows and exclusive ticket discounts. We value your privacy. You can unsubscribe at any time. But we hope you won’t!

We use cookies