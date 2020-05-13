Broadway theatres to remain closed until at least September May 13, 2020 | By Posted on| By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels Sad news from across the pond. As of today, New York has nearly 200,000 confirmed coronavirus cases and is the world's most affected city by the COVID-19 pandemic. Therefore, it comes as no surprise that The Broadway League have announced theatre closures up until 6 September 2020. The lockdown measures could have a very detrimental effect on the industry's ability to survive as it is unclear whether The Broadway League and COBUG's joint aid package will be extended or even financially capable of supporting theatres and employees, who may have lost their health insurance as a result of being made redundant or furloughed (this is specific to Americans who do not have universal public healthcare).

Broadway venues and performance halls will be able to open on 7 September 2020 at the earliest, it has been confirmed. The news was announced by The Broadway League, who have said it is now "too soon to commit to a return date." The news is largely unsurprising given that the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in New York City has now reached nearly 200,000, which is almost the same amount of confirmed cases in all of Russia and all of the United Kingdom.

Refunds and exchanges to Broadway shows will be provided for all cancelled performances leading up to that date.

The president of The Broadway League, Charlotte St. Martin, said: "While all Broadway shows would love to resume performances as soon as possible, we need to ensure the health and well-being of everyone who comes to the theatre – behind the curtain and in front of it – before shows can return. The Broadway League's membership is working in cooperation with the theatrical unions, government officials, and health experts to determine the safest ways to restart our industry."

Broadway theatres were closed following a state-wide order from New York's Governor Andrew Cuomo, just a few days before SOLT and UK Theatre venues also pulled the plug.

Further information on when Broadway shows might start up again will be confirmed at a later date when the current situation is reassessed.