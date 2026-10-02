20 Broadway Trivia Questions for Your Next Pub Quiz

All pub quizzes need a musical section. But with over 160 years of Broadway history, coming up with pub quiz questions about musical theatre can be a tall ask. But fear not. We’ve got you covered. We have questions about composers, shows, buildings, money… basically everything you could wish for.

Below are 20 Broadway trivia questions that cover two main topics: musicals and general Broadway knowledge. Whether you’re looking for questions about well-known shows like Les Mis or you want something tougher… yeah, we’ve got that, too

**Name That Musical **

Q: Which Broadway musical has won the most Tony Awards?

A: The Producers

The 2001 production of The Producers was nominated for a whopping 15 awards and took home 12!

Q: What was Broadway’s longest-running musical?

A: Phantom of the Opera

Phantom of the Opera ran from 1988-2023. It had a total of 13,981 performances and was the first Broadway production to surpass 10,000 performances.

Q: What is the highest-grossing Broadway musical?

A: The Lion King

Though Phantom of the Opera holds the record for longest-running musical, The Lion King has it beat on profits, having brought in over $2 billion in gross revenue.

Q: What was Lin-Manuel Miranda’s first Tony-winning musical?

A: In The Heights

Though Lin-Manuel Miranda is best-known for Hamilton, it was his tale about New York that earned him his first Tony.

Q: What was the first musical on Broadway?

A: The Black Crook

Back in 1866, The Black Crook opened at Niblo’s Garden on Broadway. It was over 5 hours long! And it’s considered to be the first musical to conform to modern ideas of the genre.

Q: Which Broadway musical made history by being the first to have an all-female core creative team?

A: Waitress

With music by Sara Bareilles, a script by Jessie Nelson, choreography from Lorin Latarro, and direction from Diane Paulus, Waitress is peak girl power.

Q: Which Broadway musical was based on a John Walters film?

A: Hairspray

The rocking, upbeat musical was based on the 1988 film of the same name.

Q: Which musical was written by Trey Parker and Matt Stone?

A: The Book of Mormon

The hilarious-but-not-always-appropriate musical, The Book of Mormon, was written by the South Park creators in 2011.

Q: Which Broadway musical retells a royal story?

A: SIX

The all-female musical, SIX, reframes historical events, so we get Henry VIII’s wives’ side of the tale.

Q: Which jukebox musical features songs from Backstreet Boys, Bon Jovi, Robyn, and Kesha?

A: & Juliet

The Romeo and Juliet reimagining has a bopping soundtrack that features some of the biggest hits of the last 30 years.