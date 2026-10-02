20 Broadway Trivia Questions for Your Next Pub Quiz
Published on 2 October 2026
All pub quizzes need a musical section. But with over 160 years of Broadway history, coming up with pub quiz questions about musical theatre can be a tall ask. But fear not. We’ve got you covered. We have questions about composers, shows, buildings, money… basically everything you could wish for.
Below are 20 Broadway trivia questions that cover two main topics: musicals and general Broadway knowledge. Whether you’re looking for questions about well-known shows like Les Mis or you want something tougher… yeah, we’ve got that, too
**Name That Musical **
Q: Which Broadway musical has won the most Tony Awards?
A: The Producers
The 2001 production of The Producers was nominated for a whopping 15 awards and took home 12!
Q: What was Broadway’s longest-running musical?
A: Phantom of the Opera
Phantom of the Opera ran from 1988-2023. It had a total of 13,981 performances and was the first Broadway production to surpass 10,000 performances.
Q: What is the highest-grossing Broadway musical?
A: The Lion King
Though Phantom of the Opera holds the record for longest-running musical, The Lion King has it beat on profits, having brought in over $2 billion in gross revenue.
Q: What was Lin-Manuel Miranda’s first Tony-winning musical?
A: In The Heights
Though Lin-Manuel Miranda is best-known for Hamilton, it was his tale about New York that earned him his first Tony.
Q: What was the first musical on Broadway?
A: The Black Crook
Back in 1866, The Black Crook opened at Niblo’s Garden on Broadway. It was over 5 hours long! And it’s considered to be the first musical to conform to modern ideas of the genre.
Q: Which Broadway musical made history by being the first to have an all-female core creative team?
A: Waitress
With music by Sara Bareilles, a script by Jessie Nelson, choreography from Lorin Latarro, and direction from Diane Paulus, Waitress is peak girl power.
Q: Which Broadway musical was based on a John Walters film?
A: Hairspray
The rocking, upbeat musical was based on the 1988 film of the same name.
Q: Which musical was written by Trey Parker and Matt Stone?
A: The Book of Mormon
The hilarious-but-not-always-appropriate musical, The Book of Mormon, was written by the South Park creators in 2011.
Q: Which Broadway musical retells a royal story?
A: SIX
The all-female musical, SIX, reframes historical events, so we get Henry VIII’s wives’ side of the tale.
Q: Which jukebox musical features songs from Backstreet Boys, Bon Jovi, Robyn, and Kesha?
A: & Juliet
The Romeo and Juliet reimagining has a bopping soundtrack that features some of the biggest hits of the last 30 years.
General Knowledge Broadway Musical Quiz Questions
Q: What is the oldest theatre on Broadway?
A: Lyceum Theatre
Lyceum Theatre opened in 1903 and it’s the oldest continuously running theatre on Broadway.
Q: Which director sent their actors on the streets of New York during a sold-out show?
A: Jamie Lloyd
Jamie Lloyd broke the internet when he sent leading man, Tom Francis, out onto the streets during Sunset Boulevard.
Q: Which musical theatre composer holds the Guinness World Record for the most prolific musical theatre composer?
A: Richard Rodgers
The writer of Oklahoma! and The Sound of Music wrote 43 Broadway musicals and has been credited on 900 songs.
Q: How many Disney musicals have been staged on Broadway?
A: 9 There have been nine Disney musical productions on Broadway: Beauty and the Beast, The Little Mermaid, The Lion King, Tarzan, Aladdin, Frozen, Mary Poppins, Newsies, and Sister Act. Hercules and Winnie The Pooh have had Off-Broadway productions.
Q: Who originated the roles of Elphaba and Glinda in the Broadway production of Wicked?
A: Idina Menzel and Kristin Chenoweth
The powerhouses of Broadway became the Wicked Witch of the East and The Good Witch in 2003.
Q: How long does Jean Valjean spend in prison?
A: 19 years
Though prisoner 24601 is initially sentenced to 5 years in Les Mis, he tries to escape multiple times and ends up in prison for an additional 14 years!
Q: What is the biggest theatre on Broadway?
A: Gershwin Theatre
With a capacity of 1,933 seats, Gershwin Theatre is Broadway’s largest theatre.
Q: Name three Andrew Lloyd Webber musicals.
A: The Phantom of the Opera, Starlight Express, Sunset Boulevard, Cats, Jesus Christ Superstar, Evita, The School of Rock, Aspects of Love, Bad Cinderella, Bombay Dreams, By Jeeves, Love Never Dies, Stephen Ward, Tell Me On A Sunday, The Beautiful Game, The Likes of Us, The Wizard of Oz, The Woman in White, Whistle Down the Wind.
Q: How many theatres are actually on Broadway?
A: 3
Though there are officially 41 Broadway theatres, there are only three official Broadway theatres that sit on Broadway Street.
Q: Who holds the record for the most Tony Awards won by an individual?
A: Harold Pinter
Harold Pinter won 21 Tony Awards, including 8 for Best Musical.