Buena Vista Social Club to Make West End Debut in 2027

The Tony Award-winning musical inspired by Cuba’s iconic music will arrive in London next year. Buena Vista Social Club is heading to the West End in 2027, following an award-winning run on Broadway.

Inspired by the music of the landmark 1997 album of the same name, the musical tells the story of the musicians behind its creation, tracing the sounds of Cuba from the 1950s through to the 1990s. Set against a backdrop of political and social change, it explores how a group of talented musicians came together to bring traditional Cuban music to an international audience.