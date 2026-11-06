Buena Vista Social Club to Make West End Debut in 2027
Published on 6 November 2026
Summary
- Cuban musical phenomenon Buena Vista Social Club is bound for London
- A celebration of the musicians who brought traditional Cuban sounds to the world
- The five-time Tony Award winner comes to London in 2027
The Tony Award-winning musical inspired by Cuba’s iconic music will arrive in London next year. Buena Vista Social Club is heading to the West End in 2027, following an award-winning run on Broadway.
Inspired by the music of the landmark 1997 album of the same name, the musical tells the story of the musicians behind its creation, tracing the sounds of Cuba from the 1950s through to the 1990s. Set against a backdrop of political and social change, it explores how a group of talented musicians came together to bring traditional Cuban music to an international audience.
Featuring a score performed entirely in Spanish, the production incorporates musical styles including son, danzón and bolero. The book is by Marco Ramirez, with direction by Saheem Ali.
The show first appeared Off-Broadway at the Atlantic Theater Company in 2023 before transferring to Broadway in March 2025. It went on to win five Tony Awards, including a special Tony Award recognising its band, and a Grammy Award for Best Musical Theatre Album.
The Broadway production is scheduled to close on 17 January 2027, with its London transfer set to follow later in the year. Further details, including the London venue, performance dates and casting, are yet to be announced. Sign up to our newsletter for the latest Buena Vista Social Club London tickets news.
By Hay Brunsdon
I've over 15 years of writing and editorial experience, and starting working in the West End theatre industry in 2012. When not watching or writing about theatre I'm usually swimming, hiking, running, or training for triathlons in the Stroud valleys.