C.P.Taylor’s Good starring David Tennant postponed until Spring 2021 Jul 23, 2020 | By Posted on| By Jade Ali The West End revival of C.P.Taylor’s Good starring David Tennant, and directed by Dominic Cooke, was originally supposed to open in October 2020 but has now been postponed until Spring 2021. The new schedule is yet to be announced and is expected in the coming weeks.

Due to the current state of the world aka COVID and theatres struggling to open up with the delayed government support and guidelines, the Fictionhouse and Playful Productions production of Good has been postponed until Spring 2021. The show was set to open on 6 October 2020 at London’s Playhouse Theatre but is now set to open at some point in the Spring, with no official dates yet set.

Will David Tennant still star in the postponed Good production?

Kate Horton has said in a statement, “While it’s disappointing that we have to wait, we’re incredibly lucky that our brilliant cast, led by David Tennant, are so committed to making the production happen as soon as it is possible.”

What happens if I have tickets to Good?

If you already have tickets for Good, then you don’t need to do anything! You will be given a priority period to reschedule your booking when the new dates are released or refunded. If you purchased your tickets from London Theatre Direct, we will contact you when the new schedule is available.