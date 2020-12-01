Menu
Plays Good

Good Tickets at the Playhouse Theatre, London

Good

David Tennant stars in C.P. Taylor's Good

Important information

Child policy
To be confirmed.
Running time
To be confirmed.
Performance dates
6 October - 19 December 2020.
Access
Captioned performance: Tuesday 27 October 2020. Audio Described performance: Tuesday 20 October 2020.

Next Available Performances of Good

TODAY is 28th August 2020

December 2020

Good news

C.P.Taylor’s Good starring David Tennant postponed until Spring 2021 23/7/2020, 12.01pm
David Tennant to star in new BBC comedy "Staged" about actors in lockdown 22/5/2020, 4.25pm
Playhouse Theatre Good David Tennant FAQ 19/5/2020, 1.15pm
Top 5 West End shows for autumn/winter that you can book for now 1/4/2020, 12.55pm

Tags:

Play - DramaStar PowerMatinee SaturdayWest End LegendsWest End FavouritesBritish ClassicAmbassador Theatre GroupRoyal Shakespeare Company

We use cookies