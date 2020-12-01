David Tennant returns to the West End in Good at the Playhouse Theatre

Superstar David Tennant (The Pillowman) is returning to the West End stage in C.P. Taylor’s Good, play tickets are available now and sure to sell out quickly. This play explores how a seemingly good person can be lured step, by logical step into the most deplorable of actions. David Tennant in the West End for 10 weeks only. Do not miss your chance to see David Tennant play London, book tickets for Good the play in London now to avoid disappointment!

Good C.P. Taylor

What exactly makes a good man? John Halder (David Tennant) is a man who asks himself that question, but he is also a man who knows implicitly that he is a good man. But in 1930s Germany good men seem to be taking small steps toward big bad things. The choices that a person makes might seem logical at the time, but they may also be the difference between extreme good and utter evil.

This play is a brilliant take on morality and especially relevant in our current times of turbulence. Originally created for the Royal Shakespeare Company, Good is said to be one of the most definitive pieces of English language theatre on the topic of the Holocaust.

David Tennant plays 2020 run at Playhouse Theatre

After the rumours that circulated of David Tennant starring in one of the incredible shows in the Pinter at the Pinter season turned out to be unfounded, fans have been waiting with bated breath to see when the star would next appear on the West End stage. Good will mark Tennant’s first return to the stage since he starred in Patrick Marber’s Don Juan in Soho at Wyndham’s Theatre in 2017.

Though Tennant is now a household name for his roles in hit television series (Doctor Who, Broadchurch, Good Omens), he trained at drama school and he got his start in theatre shows. As a member of the Royal Shakespeare Company, Tennant starred in many classic works. Among his most notable performances for the company are Hamlet, Richard III and Love’s Labour Lost. The most recent of his West End shows was his award-winning role in Patrick Marber’s Don Juan in Soho.

The actor has won numerous award for his varied work. Tennant has won 2 BAFTA awards, a daytime Emmy and a Constellation award. He was nominated for an Olivier award in 2003 for his portrayal of Jeff in the Donmar Warehouse run of Lobby Hero. He has been nominated and won many fan awards, including the WhatsOnStage award for Best Actor in a Play, twice.

The Playhouse Theatre run of Good will be under the direction of award-winner Dominic Cooke. The director is known for his award-winning productions of The Crucible, Clybourne Park, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom and Follies, among others. London’s Playhouse Theatre is host to stunning stars in 2020, and David Tennant is at the top of the list. More information about additional cast and the creative team will be released in due course.

Good starring David Tennant from 6 October to 19 December

London theatre tickets are now available for Good starring David Tennant. This are sure to be some of the hottest tickets of the year, so make sure you grab your tickets now before it’s too late. Book tickets for Good at London’s Playhouse Theatre now!