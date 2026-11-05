CEILIDH The Musical Extends Shoreditch Town Hall Run Until February 2027

Directed by Tony Award-winning Sam Pinkleton (Oh, Mary!) and co-produced by Alan Cumming, CEILIDH is brought to life each night by a company of 16 actor-musicians. Following its successful UK premiere at Pitlochry Festival Theatre, the musical has taken up residence at Shoreditch Town Hall in London's East End.

CEILIDH The Musical has extended its run at Shoreditch Town Hall until 28 February 2027, following phenomenal audience demand and a wave of rave reviews. The extension gives audiences even more opportunities to experience the joyful, foot-stomping production, with Christmas, New Year's Eve and Burns Night performances now on sale.

What Is CEILIDH The Musical About?

Written by Scottish duo Scott Gilmour and Claire McKenzie, CEILIDH tells one family's unforgettable story through the traditions of a Scottish ceilidh, with music, dancing, drinks and songs bringing the story to life.

Set in the heart of a lively gathering, this uplifting and moving musical explores family, love and the people who stay with us long after they're gone. Expect exhilarating live music, plenty of humour and a chance to join in with the dancing. Whether you come with friends, family or on your own, it's a feel-good theatrical experience that invites everyone to be part of the celebration.

What Did the Critics Think of CEILIDH?

CEILIDH has received an enthusiastic response from critics, who have praised its infectious energy, joyful atmosphere and celebration of Scottish culture.

The Guardian described it as ‘a joyous, riotous celebration of Scottish culture’, while the Sunday Express called it ‘an absolute belter’. The Observer praised the production as ‘a foot-stomping, hand-clapping, arm-flinging celebration’, and WhatsOnStage hailed it as ‘a life-affirming fun night out’.

With its combination of live music, heartfelt storytelling and exhilarating performances, CEILIDH is proving to be a hit with audiences and critics alike.

Book your CEILIDH The Musical tickets with us today.