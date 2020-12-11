Come From Away concert version to open in February 2021 for a limited run! Dec 11, 2020 | By Posted on| By Jade Ali Come From Away will be celebrating its second birthday in the West End in February 2021 and what better way to celebrate than to welcome you back to the rock! There will be a concert version of the award-winning musical at the Phoenix Theatre for a limited run. The concert will open on 10 February for 3-weeks until 27 February covering the time of their birthday.

Come From Away at London’s Phoenix Theatre has been on standby like the majority of musicals since the first Lockdown in March 2020. Theatres have, for the most part, remained dark since then, being unable to reopen due to the restrictions set by the UK Government. The theatre industry has worked tirelessly to reopen, and slowly, the curtains are beginning to rise again.

Come From Away will be reopening in the West End with a special concert version of the show for a limited 3 week season. The run will span over the shows West End 2nd birthday and it will be socially distanced.

Come From Away West End cast

The London Come From Away cast features Jenna Boyd, Tarinn Callendar, James Doherty, Mary Doherty, Mark Dugdale, Alice Fearn, Kate Graham, Alasdair Harvey, Jonathan Andrew Hume, Harry Morrison, Emma Salvo, Cat Simmons, Chiara Baronti, Ricardo Castro, Stuart Hickey, Sorelle Marsh, Alexander McMorran, Micha Richardson, Jennifer Tierney and Matthew Whennell-Clark.

What is Come From Away about?

On September 11, 2001, 38 planes had to make unexpected landings in the small town of Gander, Newfoundland and Labrador. Come From Away tells the story of what happened when the residents of this small community struggle to accommodate nearly 7,000 passengers as they and the world are reeling in the days following 9/11. Many of the characters are based on real-life passengers, including Nick and Diane Marson, a Brit and an American who fell in love in real life following the disaster.

Tickets for Come From Away

The London Come From Away concert and the full-scale production are separate things. So, if you have tickets for the show in February, these will be exchanged for when the show reopens at full capacity. If you want to treat yourself or a loved one to see Come From Away but aren’t sure about dates then you can book a show voucher with us now!