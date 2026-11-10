Damian Lewis, Milly Alcock and Arinzé Kene to Star in The Old Vic's 2027 Season
Published on 10 November 2026
Summary
- The Old Vic has announced the first season under new artistic director Rupert Goold.
- Damian Lewis, Milly Alcock and Arinzé Kene are among the headline stars for 2027.
- New initiatives include a director development programme, an international partnership and £20 tickets for under-30s.
The Old Vic has unveiled the first productions of its 2027 theatre programme, marking the beginning of Rupert Goold's tenure as artistic director. The new season brings together Shakespeare, contemporary drama, musical theatre and European classics, with a star-studded line-up featuring Damian Lewis, Milly Alcock and Arinzé Kene.
Which Shows Are Coming to The Old Vic in 2027?
- Henry V – 26 January to 27 March 2027, starring Damian Lewis.
- Julie – 10 April to 29 May 2027, starring Milly Alcock.
- Assassins – 15 June to 21 August 2027, directed by Rupert Goold.
- Kohlhaas – 27 August to 4 September 2027, starring Arinzé Kene.
Damian Lewis to Star in Henry V at the Old Vic
Leading the programme is Henry V, with Damian Lewis (Homeland, Band of Brothers) stepping into the role of Shakespeare's English king. Directed by Goold, the production will run from 26 January to 27 March 2027, with a press night on 9 February.
The staging also marks 90 years since Laurence Olivier famously played the same role at the theatre, with his performance subsequently immortalised in the Olivier Awards statuette.
Milly Alcock to Lead Cast of Julie
The season continues in April with Julie, a new interpretation of August Strindberg's psychological drama Miss Julie. Milly Alcock (House of the Dragon, Supergirl) will star in the title role in this adaptation by Old Vic Associate Director Rebecca Frecknall, who also directs.
Running from 10 April to 29 May, the production explores the tensions between Julie and two of her father's employees, John and Christine. Frecknall's production was originally staged at Internationaal Theater Amsterdam.
Assassins to Return in New Old Vic Production
Musical theatre fans can look forward to Assassins, Stephen Sondheim and John Weidman's Tony Award-winning musical. Goold will direct the revival, which runs from 15 June to 21 August.
The darkly satirical production brings together a group of individuals who have attempted to assassinate American presidents, exploring the people and motivations behind their actions.
Arinzé Kene to Star in One-Man Show Kohlhaas
Rounding off the announced main-house programme is Kohlhaas, starring Arinzé Kene (Misty, Girl from the North Country).
Adapted by Marco Baliani and Remo Rostagno from Heinrich von Kleist's novella, the one-person production follows a 16th-century horse dealer whose pursuit of justice takes a dangerous turn after a nobleman wrongfully seizes his horses.
Translated and directed by Omar Elerian, the production runs from 27 August to 4 September. It also reunites Kene and Elerian following their previous collaboration on Misty.
Rupert Goold on His First Old Vic Season
Announcing his first programme as artistic director, Rupert Goold said:
"I am thrilled to be presenting my first season with a collection of plays that speaks to the Old Vic’s rich history of classical theatre, European repertoire and musical revivals. I hope my Old Vic will be able to draw on this theatre’s storied legacy of sensational acting in groundbreaking and accessible productions.
"The Old Vic, which has always sat between the subsidised and commercial sectors, dancing to its own distinctive tune, is innately a maverick playhouse. Home of national companies, birthplace of national treasures, I feel both excited and humble before its history. Building on the fine work of Matthew Warchus, I hope this new era may find its inspiration from that marriage of tradition and contemporary daring that has characterised its glorious past."
By Hay Brunsdon
I've over 15 years of writing and editorial experience, and starting working in the West End theatre industry in 2012. When not watching or writing about theatre I'm usually swimming, hiking, running, or training for triathlons in the Stroud valleys.