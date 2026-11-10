Damian Lewis, Milly Alcock and Arinzé Kene to Star in The Old Vic's 2027 Season

New initiatives include a director development programme, an international partnership and £20 tickets for under-30s.

Damian Lewis, Milly Alcock and Arinzé Kene are among the headline stars for 2027.

The Old Vic has announced the first season under new artistic director Rupert Goold.

The Old Vic has unveiled the first productions of its 2027 theatre programme, marking the beginning of Rupert Goold's tenure as artistic director. The new season brings together Shakespeare, contemporary drama, musical theatre and European classics, with a star-studded line-up featuring Damian Lewis, Milly Alcock and Arinzé Kene .

Damian Lewis to Star in Henry V at the Old Vic

Leading the programme is Henry V, with Damian Lewis (Homeland, Band of Brothers) stepping into the role of Shakespeare's English king. Directed by Goold, the production will run from 26 January to 27 March 2027, with a press night on 9 February.

The staging also marks 90 years since Laurence Olivier famously played the same role at the theatre, with his performance subsequently immortalised in the Olivier Awards statuette.

Milly Alcock to Lead Cast of Julie

The season continues in April with Julie, a new interpretation of August Strindberg's psychological drama Miss Julie. Milly Alcock (House of the Dragon, Supergirl) will star in the title role in this adaptation by Old Vic Associate Director Rebecca Frecknall, who also directs.

Running from 10 April to 29 May, the production explores the tensions between Julie and two of her father's employees, John and Christine. Frecknall's production was originally staged at Internationaal Theater Amsterdam.

Assassins to Return in New Old Vic Production

Musical theatre fans can look forward to Assassins, Stephen Sondheim and John Weidman's Tony Award-winning musical. Goold will direct the revival, which runs from 15 June to 21 August.

The darkly satirical production brings together a group of individuals who have attempted to assassinate American presidents, exploring the people and motivations behind their actions.

Arinzé Kene to Star in One-Man Show Kohlhaas

Rounding off the announced main-house programme is Kohlhaas, starring Arinzé Kene (Misty, Girl from the North Country).

Adapted by Marco Baliani and Remo Rostagno from Heinrich von Kleist's novella, the one-person production follows a 16th-century horse dealer whose pursuit of justice takes a dangerous turn after a nobleman wrongfully seizes his horses.

Translated and directed by Omar Elerian, the production runs from 27 August to 4 September. It also reunites Kene and Elerian following their previous collaboration on Misty.

Rupert Goold on His First Old Vic Season

Announcing his first programme as artistic director, Rupert Goold said:

"I am thrilled to be presenting my first season with a collection of plays that speaks to the Old Vic’s rich history of classical theatre, European repertoire and musical revivals. I hope my Old Vic will be able to draw on this theatre’s storied legacy of sensational acting in groundbreaking and accessible productions.

"The Old Vic, which has always sat between the subsidised and commercial sectors, dancing to its own distinctive tune, is innately a maverick playhouse. Home of national companies, birthplace of national treasures, I feel both excited and humble before its history. Building on the fine work of Matthew Warchus, I hope this new era may find its inspiration from that marriage of tradition and contemporary daring that has characterised its glorious past."