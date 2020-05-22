David Tennant to star in new BBC comedy "Staged" about actors in lockdown May 22, 2020 | By Posted on| By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels The first semi-fictional television series about the West End and COVID-19 is here! It has just been announced that David Tennant (also set to appear in Good at the Playhouse this autumn) will star opposite Michael Sheen in a new BBC comedy series entitled Staged. The TV show will air in June 2020 on BBC One and follows two actors unable to work whilst UK theatres are shut during the coronavirus lockdown.

Michael Sheen and David Tennant once again join forces, this time for a new lockdown comedy on BBC.

David Tennant and Michael Sheen reunite for new BBC One series Staged

The six-episode miniseries is based on an original idea by Phin Glynn and Simon Evans with the show being written and directed by Evans. David Tennant and Michael Sheen will play two stage actors down on their luck due to the West End and UK theatre shutdown.

The new TV series marks the first to shine the spotlight on the theatre sector during the pandemic when many venues across the country are struggling to survive.

In additional to airing on BBC One in June 2020, Staged will also be made available as a box set on BBC iPlayer.

Who is starring in Staged on BBC One?

Joining lead cast members David Tennant and Michael Sheen will be Anna Lundberg, Lucy Eaton, and Georgia Tennant, with special guest star Nina Sosanya and many more to be revealed later.

Don't miss David Tennant in Good the play this autumn!

The show is still scheduled to go on for the highly-anticipated revival of C.P. Taylor's Good play. The show is set to open on 6 October at the Playhouse Theatre in London's West End where it is booking until 19 December 2020. Find out everything you need to know about this star-studded production in our Good FAQ here, and be sure to book your tickets sharpish for this highly sought-after play.