Dear Evan Hansen not to re-open in London until 'as early as practical' in 2021 Jul 21, 2020 | By Posted on| By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels Don't worry, Dear Evan Hansen fans, you will be found... in 2021! The hit West End musical will not disappear 'for forever' but instead will be reopening as soon as it becomes practical next year, the production team have confirmed. After smashing box office records on Broadway in 2016, the immensely popular show transferred to London's Noel Coward Theatre in Autumn 2019 with a stellar cast led by Sam Tutty in the eponymous role.

Pictured (left to right): Sam Tutty as Evan Hansen, Rupert Young as Larry Murphy, Lauren Ward as Cynthia Murphy, Lucy Anderson as Zoe Murphy. Photo © Matthew Murphy.

Dear Evan Hansen to welcome back audiences in 2021 as soon as logistically possible

Despite the UK Government giving the go-ahead for indoor performances to resume on 1 August pending successful pilot testing, Dear Evan Hansen will not be re-opening this year as the most optimist of theatregoers could have hoped. In fact, due to reduced capacities and restrictions, it will not likely be practical for many shows to re-open right away. Nevertheless, Dear Evan Hansen will indubitably return to the West End stage in 2021 as soon as practical, as confirmed by the show's production team.

A statement from the producers of Dear Evan Hansen

The show's producers said: "Due to the continued uncertainty around timings for a safe return for theatre productions, the producers of Dear Evan Hansen have had to make the very difficult decision to delay the recommencement of performances at the Noël Coward Theatre. Return dates for the production will be planned for as early as practical next year (2021) taking into consideration further advice and guidance from the Government including social distancing measures."

I have tickets to cancelled London performances of Dear Evan Hansen, what do I do?

Ticketholders to Dear Evan Hansen will be automatically contacted by their point of sale in the coming weeks to arrange for a voucher or refund. Please note that refunds are generally not processed until at least 14 business days after a performance was due to take place, sometimes longer due to unprecedented call and email volumes. We kindly ask for your patience as we do our best to process all requests in a timely manner.

About Dear Evan Hansen The West End Musical

The London transfer production of Dear Evan Hansen centres on a high schooler with severe social anxiety who falsifies a series of letters and messages from a deceased classmate in order to become the new popular kid in school.

Dear Evan Hansen full West End cast

Having been nominated for 7 Olivier Awards including for Best Musical and noted for taking home two WhatsOnStage Awards, the hit musical stars Sam Tutty in the titular role alongside Doug Colling as Conor Murphy, Jack Loxton as Jared Kleinman, Lauren Ward as Cynthia Murphy, Lucy Anderson as Zoe Murphy, Nicole Raquel Dennis as Alana Beck, Rebecca McKinnis as Heidi Hansen, and Rupert Young as Larry Murphy.

The show also stars David Breeds as a cover for Evan, Connor and Jared; Alex Thomas-Smith as a cover for Evan and Jared; Haydn Cox as a cover for Connor and Jared; Marcus Harman as an alternated Evan Hansen and cover for Connor and Jared; Hannah Lindsey and Tricia Adele-Turner as covers for Cynthia and Heidi; Courtney Stapleton and Natalie Kassanga as covers for Alana and Zoe; and Mark Peachey and James Winter covering the role of Larry.

Dear Evan Hansen Noel Coward Theatre creative team

The multi-award-winning musical is directed by Michael Greif and features music and lyrics by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, choreography by Danny Mefford, costume design by Emily Rebholz, design by David Korins, hair design by David Brian Brown, lighting design by Japhy Weideman, music supervision orchestrations and additional arrangements by Alex Lacamoire, projection design by Peter Nigrini, sound design by Nevin Steinberg. Musical supervision is provided by Ben Cohn whilst vocal arrangements and additional arrangements are provided by Paul.

