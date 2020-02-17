Menu
Musicals Dear Evan Hansen
Remaining time: 
    Review basket and finish
    Wishlist Profile settings Order history Sign out

    Dear Evan Hansen Tickets at the Noel Coward Theatre, London

    Dear Evan Hansen

    The London transfer of Broadway smash-hit Dear Evan Hansen is finally here!

    53 customer reviews

    Important information

    Child policy
    Suitable for ages 12+
    Running time
    2hr 30min (inc. interval)
    Performance dates
    13 January - 30 May 2020
    Special notice
    There is a strictly-enforced limit of 6 tickets per person, per booking period. Any bookings over this limit will be automatically cancelled. Multiple customer bookings will also be cancelled. Children must be seated with their parent or guardian. Children with separate seats could mean being refused entry.

    Dear Evan Hansen Customer Reviews

    5 / 5 (53 customer reviews)

    Customer

    17 hours ago

    Fantastic

    NAOMI STEVENSON

    2 days ago

    Perhaps brand new graduates for lead roles in a massive West End hit is not the way to go? Prices should reflect the level of experience of the performers.

    Next Available Performances of Dear Evan Hansen

    TODAY is 18th February 2020

    February 2020 March 2020 April 2020 May 2020

    Dear Evan Hansen news

    Dear Evan Hansen announces extended booking period 26/11/2019, 10.40am
    First Look: Production shots for Dear Evan Hansen released 18/11/2019, 11.45am
    Dear Evan Hansen announces West End extension 29/10/2019, 2.37pm
    Dear Evan Hansen cast announcement! 13/9/2019, 11am

    Tags:

    MusicalFamily FriendlyPremiereTop ShowsHot TicketsContemporaryDelfont Mackintosh Theatres

    Sign in to London Theatre Direct

    Close Close this window

    We use cookies