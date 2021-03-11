Death Drop to reopen at London’s Garrick Theatre this May! Mar 11, 2021 | By Posted on| By Jade Ali Death Drop is back to slay another day! The smash-hit sensation is set to sashay back to the West End’s Garrick Theatre from 19 May. The murder mystery play will be one of the first shows to reopen in London’s theatreland following the government's guidelines that theatre can return with social distancing from 17 May 2021. This brand-new comedy is going to be a welcomed dose of laughter which will see tickets for Death Drop being snapped up! Death Drop tickets are on sale on 11 March at 10am with London Theatre Direct. Customers who had tickets for March performances will be fully refunded and can rebook at their own discretion. All customers will be emailed regarding their refund and do not need to contact us.

The hilarious murder mystery unlike any other is back and ready to slay in the West End. Tickets for Death Drop are on sale now for the new run which starts from 19 May 2021. The “Dragatha Christie” murder mystery will have a new star cast, yet to be announced, which will bring together a dazzling cast of leading drag performers.

What is the Death Drop play about?

It's 1991 and a gaggle of guests gather on Tuck Island for a soirée like no other. The tension rises as the outrageous guests reveal their suspicious and sordid pasts, and one by one they sashay away until at the last, nerve-shredding, side-splitting moment the surviving guests find out who-dunnit!

This rampant, raucous, ridiculous romp of a murder mystery serves up all the drama, comedy, twists and turns you’ll ever need!

About Death Drop producer TuckShop

TuckShop, a production company dubbed "The Home of UK Drag" is producing the West End’s new hit comedy Death Drop. TuckShop is led by theatre producer Christopher D. Clegg. TuckShop represents the likes of Holly Stars and Vinegar Strokes. The UK production is behind shows such as Category Is Rome & Juliet, Gals Aloud, Drag Live, The Crown, Drag Live in Soho, The TuckShop Live, and Spice Gals.

Priority booking with London Theatre Direct is now open so you can snap up your Death Drop tickets before this smash-hit sell-out sensation books up! The who-dunnit play opens at London’s Garrick Theatre on 19 May in accordance with the government's guidelines.