Death Note the Musical returns to the Barbican March 2027

Based on the hit manga, the musical follows Light Yagami , who gains the power to kill through a mysterious notebook and is pursued by detective L in a battle of wits.

The production broke Barbican records for the highest-grossing week and single performance of a musical, with fans and critics praising the show.

Death Note the Musical is returning to London’s Barbican from 23 March to 15 May 2027 , following its successful summer run.

After a stellar run at the Barbican this summer, the anime global phenomenon returns to the stage once more next March. Based on the original manga series by Tsugumi Ohba and Takeshi Obata, Death Note the Musical has had a fantastic world premiere over the summer.

With glowing reviews, and fans raving about the stage production it’s no surprise it’s back for more. The show will run from 23rd March to 15th May 2027, at its world premiere home, the Barbican. Death Note broke the Barbican record for the highest grossing single week of a musical, before then breaking the record for the highest grossing single performance of a musical five consecutive times!