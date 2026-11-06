Dirty Dancing: Everything You Need to Know About the Musical
Published on 6 November 2026
Get ready to relive one of cinema's most iconic love stories as Dirty Dancing returns to London's West End. Based on the much-loved 1987 film, the stage production brings its unforgettable romance, electrifying dance routines and legendary soundtrack to the Prince Edward Theatre for a strictly limited season from 19 January to 24 April 2027.
Featuring classic tracks including “Hungry Eyes”, “Hey! Baby” and “(I've Had) The Time of My Life”, the musical reunites audiences with Baby, Johnny and the residents of Kellerman's holiday resort. Whether you're a lifelong fan of the film or discovering the story for the first time, here's everything you need to know about Dirty Dancing on stage, from its story and songs to its cast, characters and history in the West End.
What is Dirty Dancing about?
Set during the summer of 1963, Dirty Dancing follows 17-year-old Frances 'Baby' Houseman, who arrives at Kellerman's holiday resort in the Catskill Mountains with her parents and older sister, Lisa.
Expecting a fairly uneventful family holiday, Baby soon finds herself drawn towards the resort's entertainment staff and their lively world of music and dancing. Her attention is particularly caught by Johnny Castle, a talented dance instructor whose life is a world away from her comfortable upbringing.
When Johnny's regular dance partner, Penny Johnson, finds herself unable to perform, Baby offers to step in. With little dance experience, she begins taking lessons with Johnny, and what starts as an unlikely partnership soon develops into something more.
But their growing relationship isn't without its complications. Differences in their backgrounds, the expectations of Baby's family and a difficult situation involving Penny threaten to derail their plans.
As Baby discovers more about herself and the world beyond her sheltered upbringing, she must decide whether she's prepared to stand up for what she believes in. It's a story of first love, independence, social divisions and finding the confidence to make your own choices.
Who are the main characters in Dirty Dancing?
The musical brings back the familiar characters from the original film, each playing a part in the summer that changes Baby's life.
- Frances 'Baby' Houseman: A 17-year-old holidaymaker who arrives at Kellerman's expecting a quiet family break. Curious, idealistic and determined to help others, Baby finds herself increasingly drawn to the world of dance and the people working behind the scenes.
- Johnny Castle: Kellerman's charismatic dance instructor. Confident on the dance floor but less comfortable with the social divisions that shape his life, Johnny finds an unexpected partner in Baby.
- Penny Johnson: Johnny's regular dance partner and a talented performer at the resort. When circumstances threaten her ability to work, Baby becomes determined to help her.
- Dr Jake Houseman: Baby's father, whose disapproval of Johnny and the resort's entertainment staff creates tension as his daughter begins to challenge his expectations.
- Marjorie Houseman: Baby's mother, who accompanies her family on holiday and finds herself caught between her husband's outlook and her daughters' growing independence.
- Lisa Houseman: Baby's older sister, whose romantic interests and contrasting personality provide another perspective on life at Kellerman's.
- Robbie Gould: A waiter at the resort whose actions have significant consequences for Penny and the Houseman family.
What songs are in Dirty Dancing?
One of the biggest reasons Dirty Dancing has remained so popular is its soundtrack. The stage production brings the film's collection of much-loved songs into the theatre, as well as original number
Some of the best-known tracks featured in the show include:
- (I've Had) The Time of My Life
- Hungry Eyes / Hey! Baby
- 'Do You Love Me?'
- Cry to Me
- She's Like the Wind
The latest production features a soundtrack of 35 hit songs, drawing on the sounds of the early 1960s, from rhythm and blues to pop and rock 'n' roll.
From the screen to the West End stage
Before it became a theatrical favourite, Dirty Dancing first captured audiences on the big screen.
Released in 1987, the original film starred Jennifer Grey as Baby Houseman and Patrick Swayze as Johnny Castle. Written by Eleanor Bergstein, it told a coming-of-age love story against the backdrop of a summer holiday in the Catskills.
Its combination of romance, memorable dance sequences and an instantly recognisable soundtrack helped turn it into a cultural phenomenon. The film also became a significant box office success, winning an Academy Award and a Golden Globe for its celebrated closing song, '(I've Had) The Time of My Life'.
The musical first premiered in Sydney, Australia, in 2004 before making its way to London. Its West End debut came at the Aldwych Theatre in October 2006.
The production quickly established itself as a major theatrical success, becoming the longest-running show in the Aldwych Theatre's history. During its five-year London run, it played to more than two million people before closing in July 2011.
Following its initial West End success, the production embarked on UK and Ireland tours and returned to London for further seasons at the Piccadilly Theatre in 2013 and 2016/17.
More recently, it enjoyed two West End runs at the Dominion Theatre in 2022 and 2023, alongside further touring productions.
Now, 20 years after its original London opening, Dirty Dancing is heading back to the West End for another limited season.
Who is in the Dirty Dancing cast?
The 2027 West End production features a new cast led by three principal performers.
- Michael O'Reilly as Johnny Castle: Returning to the role after previous appearances in the West End, on tour and in the Paris production, O'Reilly has also appeared in West Side Story and Lord of the Flies.
- Pippa Jackson as Frances 'Baby' Houseman: Making her professional stage debut, Jackson takes on the iconic role of the young holidaymaker whose summer at Kellerman's changes everything.
- Emily Layden-Fritz as Penny Johnson: Joining the production as Johnny's dance partner, Layden-Fritz has previously appeared in CATS! and Let Me Entertain You.
Who is behind the Dirty Dancing musical?
The stage production is written by Eleanor Bergstein, who also created the original film's screenplay. The 2027 London production's creative team includes:
- Writer: Eleanor Bergstein
- Director and Set Designer: Federico Bellone
- Choreographer: Austin Wilks
- Lighting Designer: Valerio Tiberi
- Sound Designer: Chris Whybrow
- Costume Designer: Jennifer Irwin
How long is Dirty Dancing?
The running time for Dirty Dancing is approximately 2 hours and 15 minutes, including a 20-minute interval.
Where is Dirty Dancing playing in London?
Dirty Dancing returns to the West End at the Prince Edward Theatre, located on Old Compton Street in London's Soho.
The theatre has a long history of hosting major musical productions, having previously welcomed shows including Evita, Chess, Crazy for You and Mary Poppins. It is currently home to another screen to stage adaptation, Beetlejuice the Musical.
Dirty Dancing London dates and venue
- Theatre: Prince Edward Theatre, Old Compton Street, London, W1D 4HS
- Booking period: 19 January – 24 April 2027
- Running time: Approximately 2 hours 15 minutes, including an interval
- Age recommendation: 14+
- Performance schedule: Monday to Thursday at 7.30pm; Friday at 5pm and 8.30pm; Saturday at 2.30pm and 7.30pm.
Is Dirty Dancing worth seeing?
For fans of the original film, the stage production offers the chance to experience its story and soundtrack in an entirely different setting. The familiar characters, memorable dialogue and much-loved songs all return, with the added spectacle of live performers and choreography.
But you don't need to know every word of the film to enjoy the musical. At its heart, Dirty Dancing is a story about growing up, falling in love and discovering the courage to challenge expectations. Its themes remain relatable, while its music and dance give it plenty of theatrical appeal.
With its return to the West End marking 20 years since its original London premiere, the 2027 season is another opportunity to see this much-loved production.
If you're ready to spend an evening at Kellerman's, you can book your official Dirty Dancing tickets for the Prince Edward Theatre now.