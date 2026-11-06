Dirty Dancing: Everything You Need to Know About the Musical

Get ready to relive one of cinema's most iconic love stories as Dirty Dancing returns to London's West End. Based on the much-loved 1987 film, the stage production brings its unforgettable romance, electrifying dance routines and legendary soundtrack to the Prince Edward Theatre for a strictly limited season from 19 January to 24 April 2027.

Featuring classic tracks including “Hungry Eyes”, “Hey! Baby” and “(I've Had) The Time of My Life”, the musical reunites audiences with Baby, Johnny and the residents of Kellerman's holiday resort. Whether you're a lifelong fan of the film or discovering the story for the first time, here's everything you need to know about Dirty Dancing on stage, from its story and songs to its cast, characters and history in the West End.

What is Dirty Dancing about?

Set during the summer of 1963, Dirty Dancing follows 17-year-old Frances 'Baby' Houseman, who arrives at Kellerman's holiday resort in the Catskill Mountains with her parents and older sister, Lisa.

Expecting a fairly uneventful family holiday, Baby soon finds herself drawn towards the resort's entertainment staff and their lively world of music and dancing. Her attention is particularly caught by Johnny Castle, a talented dance instructor whose life is a world away from her comfortable upbringing.

When Johnny's regular dance partner, Penny Johnson, finds herself unable to perform, Baby offers to step in. With little dance experience, she begins taking lessons with Johnny, and what starts as an unlikely partnership soon develops into something more.

But their growing relationship isn't without its complications. Differences in their backgrounds, the expectations of Baby's family and a difficult situation involving Penny threaten to derail their plans.

As Baby discovers more about herself and the world beyond her sheltered upbringing, she must decide whether she's prepared to stand up for what she believes in. It's a story of first love, independence, social divisions and finding the confidence to make your own choices.

Who are the main characters in Dirty Dancing?

The musical brings back the familiar characters from the original film, each playing a part in the summer that changes Baby's life.

Frances 'Baby' Houseman: A 17-year-old holidaymaker who arrives at Kellerman's expecting a quiet family break. Curious, idealistic and determined to help others, Baby finds herself increasingly drawn to the world of dance and the people working behind the scenes.

A 17-year-old holidaymaker who arrives at Kellerman's expecting a quiet family break. Curious, idealistic and determined to help others, Baby finds herself increasingly drawn to the world of dance and the people working behind the scenes. Johnny Castle: Kellerman's charismatic dance instructor. Confident on the dance floor but less comfortable with the social divisions that shape his life, Johnny finds an unexpected partner in Baby.

Kellerman's charismatic dance instructor. Confident on the dance floor but less comfortable with the social divisions that shape his life, Johnny finds an unexpected partner in Baby. Penny Johnson: Johnny's regular dance partner and a talented performer at the resort. When circumstances threaten her ability to work, Baby becomes determined to help her.

Johnny's regular dance partner and a talented performer at the resort. When circumstances threaten her ability to work, Baby becomes determined to help her. Dr Jake Houseman: Baby's father, whose disapproval of Johnny and the resort's entertainment staff creates tension as his daughter begins to challenge his expectations.

Baby's father, whose disapproval of Johnny and the resort's entertainment staff creates tension as his daughter begins to challenge his expectations. Marjorie Houseman: Baby's mother, who accompanies her family on holiday and finds herself caught between her husband's outlook and her daughters' growing independence.

Baby's mother, who accompanies her family on holiday and finds herself caught between her husband's outlook and her daughters' growing independence. Lisa Houseman: Baby's older sister, whose romantic interests and contrasting personality provide another perspective on life at Kellerman's.

Baby's older sister, whose romantic interests and contrasting personality provide another perspective on life at Kellerman's. Robbie Gould: A waiter at the resort whose actions have significant consequences for Penny and the Houseman family.

What songs are in Dirty Dancing?

One of the biggest reasons Dirty Dancing has remained so popular is its soundtrack. The stage production brings the film's collection of much-loved songs into the theatre, as well as original number

Some of the best-known tracks featured in the show include:

(I've Had) The Time of My Life

Hungry Eyes / Hey! Baby

'Do You Love Me?'

Cry to Me

She's Like the Wind

The latest production features a soundtrack of 35 hit songs, drawing on the sounds of the early 1960s, from rhythm and blues to pop and rock 'n' roll.