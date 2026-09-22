Dirty Dancing to Open at the Prince Edward Theatre in 2027

The West End return of Dirty Dancing – The Classic Story On Stage is set to play the Prince Edward Theatre from January 2027.

The move comes as the opening of the new Capital Theatre at Westfield London faces further delays. The 620-seat venue had been due to welcome Dirty Dancing as its first production, but ongoing planning permission issues have pushed back its opening.

A statement from the production said: “Due to continuing planning permission delays with Hammersmith and Fulham Borough Council which are beyond the producer's control, the Capital Theatre at Westfield London has been unavoidably further delayed.”

Dirty Dancing – The Classic Story On Stage will instead run at the Prince Edward Theatre in the West End from January 2027 for a limited season, with full details to be announced soon.

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