Disney's cruise musical production of Tangled released in full on YouTube

Disney Cruise Line releases stage musical of Tangled on YouTube

Based on the hit 2010 CGI Disney film of the same name, Tangled is not available for virtual viewing in its full stagey glory on the official Disney Parks YouTube page.

The taped performance features the original Disney Cruise Line cast and includes three never-before-heard songs not featured in the original movie: "Flower of Gold", "When She Returns", and "Wanted Man" written by lyricist Glenn Slater and composer Alan Menken.

Tangled The Disney Cruise Musical follows the famed Rapunzel fairytale and features Elisha Ainsley in the starring role as the long-haired princess in distress. With a runtime of approximately 1 hour, the short yet satisfying cruise staging of Tangled first premiered in 2015.

About Disney's Tangled

The 2010 film was nominated for an Oscar for the song "I See The Light" and starred the voices of Mandy Moore and Zachary Levi. The film spawned the television movie Tangled: Before Ever After and the short Tangled Ever After with a feature-length sequel only rumoured to have been in the works but yet to be confirmed.

Don't miss one of the biggest Disney magic moments this year! Watch Tangled: The Musical on YouTube today!

