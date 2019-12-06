Frozen the Musical in London at the Theatre Royal Drury Lane! Tickets on sale 6 March!

Will UK audiences have long to wait for Frozen tickets? Is Frozen the Musical transferring to the West End? YES! It has been confirmed that a deal has been reached to bring the Broadway smash hit Frozen to London's Theatre Royal Drury Lane in Autumn 2020 following the venue's ambitious £45 million refurbishment.

The magical world of Arendelle comes to life with all of your favourite characters and songs to tell a story of love, hope and knowing yourself. Watch as the sisters who melted the hearts of people around the world cast their spell on the West End. Your favourite songs from the film combine with a brand new score from Grammy® and Academy-Award®-winning 'Let It Go' songwriting duo Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez. The set design, special effects and costumes come together in a breathtaking wonderland experience, the likes of which you've come to expect from the producers of such other Disney stage productions as The Lion King and Aladdin.

When do London Frozen tickets go on sale?

Frozen the Musical tickets are set to be available 6 March. Though it has been revealed that the show is coming to the Theatre Royal Drury Lane in London in October 2020, full dates for the run have yet to be announced. To keep up to date on the latest information about Frozen, keep checking back with us and subscribe to our newsletter to be informed when Frozen tickets go on sale.

Frozen film vs. musical

Based on Disney's international box office sensation, Frozen the Musical brings your favourite characters back to the stage with even more songs and stories for you to fall in love with all over again.

The 2013 film had 7 original songs, including fan favourites 'Do You Want to Build a Snowman?' and 'Let it Go', when the film was adapted for the stage, the award-winning husband and wife team who provided the music and lyrics for the film came back to the table. Kristen Anderson-Lopez (Coco, Up Here, Winnie the Pooh) and Robert Lopez (The Book of Mormon, Avenue Q) created 12 more original songs for the Broadway musical. The songs mostly focus on deepening the relationships between your favourite characters. The arrangements and songs from the Broadway show will be used in the West End debut of Frozen plus there has been talks of adapting and tweaking the show prior to its arrival in London.

Frozen the Musical cast

The 2013 award-winning film featured the voices of actress Kristen Bell and Broadway superstar and originator of Elphaba in Wicked, Idina Menzel. When Frozen the musical came to life on the Broadway stage it starred a mix of Broadway and West End talent as well as relative newcomers. Patti Murin originated the role of Anna on Broadway after working on the development and workshopping process. The actress also originated the title role of Lysistrata Jones and played Glinda in the first American national tour of Wicked. She also played a recurring role in the American television series Chicago Med. Caissie Levy, who plays Elsa, is no stranger to the stages of Broadway and the West End. In fact, she originated the role of Molly in Ghost the Musical at London's Piccadilly Theatre. She has also played roles in Wicked, Hair, and Les Miserables. A relative newcomer, Jelani Alladin made his Broadway debut starring as Kristoff. Given the talent already assembled in the Broadway cast, it is uncertain at this time if any of them will be making the transfer to the West End, or if the show will be completely recast with British actors.

Frozen Theatre Royal Drury Lane tickets thawing out soon!

Keep checking back on our news pages for all the latest updates of the 2020 transfer of Frozen as they become available. To be informed about how to book tickets to Frozen in London once they go on sale, don't forget to subscribe to our mailing list!