Menu
Musicals Frozen the Musical
Remaining time: 
    Review basket and finish
    Wishlist Profile settings Order history Sign out

    Frozen the Musical Tickets at the Theatre Royal Drury Lane, London

    Frozen the Musical

    Frozen the musical is set for a West End transfer in Autumn 2020!

    Important information

    Child policy
    Recommended for ages 6+. Children under the age of 3 will not be admitted.
    Running time
    2hr 30min (inc interval)
    Performance dates
    To be confirmed
    Content
    This production uses smoke, haze and strobe lights.
    Special notice
    Please note. Children under the age of 3 will not be admitted. Please note that everyone must be able to sit in their own seat and children under the age of 16 must be accompanied by and sat with an adult over the age of 18.
    Access
    There will be a Signed Performance Sunday 7 February 2021 at 1pm, a Relaxed Performance Sunday 28 February 2021 at 12.30pm, an Audio Described Performance Sunday 21 March 2021 at 1pm and a Captioned Performance Sunday 28 March 2021 at 5.30pm

    Frozen the Musical news

    Samantha Barks to star as Elsa in Frozen in the West End 6/12/2019, 11am
    Theatre Royal, Drury Lane to reopen as part of new complex known as 'The Lane' 3/12/2019, 5.40pm
    West End Frozen musical tickets on sale date has been announced! 3/12/2019, 4pm
    Frozen 2 songs reportedly catchier than the original 8/11/2019, 3.30pm

    Tags:

    MusicalFamily FriendlyChildrenTop ShowsHot TicketsMatinee ShowMatinee ThursdaysMatinee SaturdayMatinee SundaysBest family showsLW TheatresAndrew Lloyd Webber's Really Useful Group

    Sign in to London Theatre Direct

    Close Close this window

    We use cookies