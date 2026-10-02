Every Disney stage musical ranked
Published on 2 October 2026
- Disney may dominate the animated film world, but it’s also making a name for itself in musical theatre.
- After the success of Beauty And The Beast, Disney has brought some of its biggest titles to the
stage.
- From speaking furniture to rebellious true stories, here is every Disney stage musical ranked.
When you need a heavy dose of nostalgia, what’s better than a Disney movie? A Disney stage musical adaptation. Taking all the magic and joy of the films and bringing them to life not only provides a heavy hit in the feels, it also adds wonder and delight.
From life under the sea to flying across London with nothing but an umbrella, Disney’s done it all… and they’ve done it with pizazz. Somehow they’ve made Ancient Greek monsters come to life, formed a fully fledged jungle, and turned a dress to ice.
Disney have created some of the world’s most beloved stage shows - with more planned in the future - but deciding which one is best is tough. So we’ve taken the burden of pondering this subject and ranked every Disney stage musical for you. You’re welcome.
10. Tarzan
Though Tarzan never made it to the West End, it was celebrated for its use of acrobatics and extravagant sets. Using the music of Phil Collins, it had a rock-pop appeal, but it struggled to win over critics.
9. The Little Mermaid
Sadly, The Little Mermaid musical didn’t become part of our world here in the West End because it only had a limited run on Broadway in 2008. Setting a stage show predominantly underwater is quite the feat, but the use of special effects and lighting made the aquatic nature come to life. Sadly, however, critics felt something was lost between screen and stage, and it closed after just 635 performances.
8. Hercules
The demigod climbed down from Mount Olympus to show off his brute strength and courage in the stage adaptation of Hercules in 2025. Packed with your favourite songs and your favourite muses, it was a joyous jaunt to ancient Greece… and the underworld. And though Hercules managed to beat the trials laid out by Hades, he couldn’t beat the West End box office numbers, and it closed after just 11 months.
7. Mary Poppins
Everyone’s favourite nanny, Mary Poppins has worked her way into the hearts of children and adults for over 60 years. So the stage adaptation was bound to be a massive hit for people of all ages.
6. Newsies
Based on real-life events, Newsies is an inspirational celebration of bravery and rebellion. Though the story is centred on the Newsboy Strike from 1899, it’s really about Jack Kelly, who wants to move out West. However, he has to lead a strike against the rising cost of newspapers to make his dream come true. It’s fun, it’s energetic, and it’s inspirational. What is there not to love?
5. High School Musical
What time is it? It’s High School Musical time! The film shaped a generation, and now the stage show will shape that generation’s children. With songs that left us soaring, flying and breaking free, it’s a breath of fresh air and nostalgia. So get’cha head in the game - because it’s playing at the Troubadour Wembley Park for a limited time.
4. Frozen
Who knew the queen of ice could melt our hearts. Frozen was a worldwide phenomenon when it hit the silver screen in 2013. A tale focusing on the love between sisters instead of a traditional romantic relationship, it showed there’s much more to life than true love’s kiss. Every little girl was either an Ana or an Elsa. And the stage adaptation brought their favourite princesses to life!
3. Aladdin
This street urchin may not have been able to steal the top spot, but third place is very respectable. Thanks to the Genie and Aladdin’s sleight of hand, the stage adaptation leaned into the special effects - as well as the charm offensive. Full of upbeat songs, chaotic mishaps, and beloved characters, Aladdin stole our hearts.
2. The Lion King
It’s the longest-running Disney musical. Do we need to say more? Fine. The Lion King made its stage debut on Broadway in 1997, before trekking to the West End in 1999. Not only did the familiar, Oscar-winning songs by Tim Rice and Elton John draw in the audiences, the groundbreaking puppets also added some extra Disney magic that everyone was desperate to see. Now, almost 30 years later, it’s still one of the top musicals in London.
1. Beauty And The Beast
Hey, we’re not saying first is best, but Beauty And The Beast saw Disney hit the ground running when it came to musical stage adaptations.
Beauty And The Beast opened on Broadway in 1994 - just three years after its cinematic release. Alan Menken and Howard Ashman’s score translated beautifully to the stage, and it was well-received by critics and audiences alike. It was a runaway success and led to Disney adapting more and more shows.
But Beauty And The Beast didn’t just change Disney, it changed musical theatre. Prior to its opening, the industry was sceptical of the adaptation. People believed children wouldn’t be able to stay in their seats for the duration of the show - so who would go and see it? But they were wrong. Children loved it, and it proved the value of family theatre