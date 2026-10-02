Every Disney stage musical ranked

When you need a heavy dose of nostalgia, what’s better than a Disney movie? A Disney stage musical adaptation. Taking all the magic and joy of the films and bringing them to life not only provides a heavy hit in the feels, it also adds wonder and delight.

From life under the sea to flying across London with nothing but an umbrella, Disney’s done it all… and they’ve done it with pizazz. Somehow they’ve made Ancient Greek monsters come to life, formed a fully fledged jungle, and turned a dress to ice.

Disney have created some of the world’s most beloved stage shows - with more planned in the future - but deciding which one is best is tough. So we’ve taken the burden of pondering this subject and ranked every Disney stage musical for you. You’re welcome.

10. Tarzan

Though Tarzan never made it to the West End, it was celebrated for its use of acrobatics and extravagant sets. Using the music of Phil Collins, it had a rock-pop appeal, but it struggled to win over critics.

9. The Little Mermaid

Sadly, The Little Mermaid musical didn’t become part of our world here in the West End because it only had a limited run on Broadway in 2008. Setting a stage show predominantly underwater is quite the feat, but the use of special effects and lighting made the aquatic nature come to life. Sadly, however, critics felt something was lost between screen and stage, and it closed after just 635 performances.

8. Hercules

The demigod climbed down from Mount Olympus to show off his brute strength and courage in the stage adaptation of Hercules in 2025. Packed with your favourite songs and your favourite muses, it was a joyous jaunt to ancient Greece… and the underworld. And though Hercules managed to beat the trials laid out by Hades, he couldn’t beat the West End box office numbers, and it closed after just 11 months.

7. Mary Poppins

Everyone’s favourite nanny, Mary Poppins has worked her way into the hearts of children and adults for over 60 years. So the stage adaptation was bound to be a massive hit for people of all ages.

6. Newsies

Based on real-life events, Newsies is an inspirational celebration of bravery and rebellion. Though the story is centred on the Newsboy Strike from 1899, it’s really about Jack Kelly, who wants to move out West. However, he has to lead a strike against the rising cost of newspapers to make his dream come true. It’s fun, it’s energetic, and it’s inspirational. What is there not to love?