August: Osage County is coming back to London after 9 years, for the first time since its National Theatre debut. With a star studded cast including Lesley Manville and Anna Maxwell Martin as the two main leads, Violet Weston and Barbara Fordham. Here’s everything you need to know before it hits the stage at the Noel Coward Theatre in 2027.

August: Osage County is coming to the West End after 9 years

August: Osage County is coming to the Noel Coward Theatre from 20th January until 10th April 2027. This is the first time in nine years that the play is coming to London.

The Story of August: Osage County

A sudden family crisis tests a fiercely dysfunctional family who come to reunite at their Oklahoma home during a sweltering August heatwave. Old wounds reopen, and long buried secrets come to light, as the simmering resentments between the family members erupt in this unfiltered portrayal of family life.

August: Osage County London Cast

August: Osage County stars the two-time Olivier Award winner and Tony Award winner for Best Actress, Lesley Manville. Known across stage and screen, with some credits including The Crown, in which she portrayed Princess Margaret, and for starring in eight of Mike Leigh’s films including Grown-Ups (1980), High Hopes (1988), Secrets & Lies (1996) and more. Lesley Manville will star as Violet Weston, the sharp-tongued family matriarch.

She stars alongside two-time BAFTA winner Anna Maxwell Martin, known for her roles in Motherland (2016-2022) and Ludwig. She earned her BAFTA’s for Best Actress in Bleak House (BBC) and Poppy Shakespeare (Channel 4)