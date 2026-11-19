Everything you need to know about August: Osage County
Published on 19 November 2026
Summary
- West End return: At the Noël Coward Theatre, 20 January–10 April 2027 — London's first staging in nine years.
- Cast and story: Lesley Manville as matriarch Violet Weston and Anna Maxwell Martin as Barbara, in Tracy Letts' Tony- and Pulitzer-winning play about a dysfunctional Oklahoma family.
- About 3 hours with an interval, ages 13+, strong language and adult themes; tickets not yet on sale with London Theatre Direct.
August: Osage County is coming back to London after 9 years, for the first time since its National Theatre debut. With a star studded cast including Lesley Manville and Anna Maxwell Martin as the two main leads, Violet Weston and Barbara Fordham. Here’s everything you need to know before it hits the stage at the Noel Coward Theatre in 2027.
August: Osage County is coming to the West End after 9 years
August: Osage County is coming to the Noel Coward Theatre from 20th January until 10th April 2027. This is the first time in nine years that the play is coming to London.
The Story of August: Osage County
A sudden family crisis tests a fiercely dysfunctional family who come to reunite at their Oklahoma home during a sweltering August heatwave. Old wounds reopen, and long buried secrets come to light, as the simmering resentments between the family members erupt in this unfiltered portrayal of family life.
August: Osage County London Cast
August: Osage County stars the two-time Olivier Award winner and Tony Award winner for Best Actress, Lesley Manville. Known across stage and screen, with some credits including The Crown, in which she portrayed Princess Margaret, and for starring in eight of Mike Leigh’s films including Grown-Ups (1980), High Hopes (1988), Secrets & Lies (1996) and more. Lesley Manville will star as Violet Weston, the sharp-tongued family matriarch.
She stars alongside two-time BAFTA winner Anna Maxwell Martin, known for her roles in Motherland (2016-2022) and Ludwig. She earned her BAFTA’s for Best Actress in Bleak House (BBC) and Poppy Shakespeare (Channel 4)
Is August: Osage County based on the film?
The 2013 film starring Meryl Streep, Julia Roberts and Benedict Cumberbatch was originally adapted from the 2007 play written by Tracy Letts, which premiered in Chicago. Meryl Streep starred as Violet Weston and Julia Roberts portrayed Barbara Fordham.
About the Writer of August: Osage County
Tracy Letts is the writer of August: Osage County. Some of his other plays include Killer Joe, Man from Nebraska and The Minutes. In 2008, he won a Tony Award for the Best Play for August: Osage County, as well as receiving a Pulitzer Prize for Drama.
Other plays that were made into films include the psychological horror Bug (2006), adapted from his original play in 1996 and Killer Joe (2011) a black comedy crime film starring Matthew McConaughey.
It’s been almost a decade since August: Osage County was last in London!
Tracy Letts’ August: Osage County was last staged in London at the National Theatre from November 2008 to 21 January 2009, which was the play's UK debut. It was nominated for four Olivier Awards, and won the Critics’ Circle Theatre Award for Best New Play.
August: Osage County FAQs
Where will August: Osage County play in London?
August: Osage County will be playing at the West End’s Noel Coward Theatre on St Martin’s Lane.
When will August: Osage County play in London?
August: Osage County is coming to London from the 20th January 2027 for a strictly limited run until 10th April 2027.
When can I buy tickets for August: Osage County?
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How long is August: Osage County?
August: Osage County is approximately 3 hours long, including an interval.
What age is August: Osage County suitable for?
August: Osage County is recommended for ages 13+. It is advised children under the age of 16 must be accompanied by and sat next to a ticketholder over the age of 18. Please note this production contains strong language, depictions of drug addiction and adult themes.