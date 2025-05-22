Why TikTok Is Falling in Love With Evita – Again. Gen Z finds its new musical obsession.

One of the biggest driving forces behind this Evita-surgence? None other than Rachel Zegler. There are over 110,000 TikToks under the #RachelZegler hashtag, and her a cappella cover of “ Don’t Cry For Me Argentina ” from a 2021 livestream continues to make the rounds. With over 320K YouTube subscribers and a fanbase that clings to every note she sings, Rachel’s relatability and her connection to Gen Z on TikTok have helped bridge the gap between musical theatre and younger generations.

TikTok has crowned its latest musical theatre darling—and she’s been around since 1979. That’s right: Evita is having a moment, and Gen Z is absolutely here for it.

Here at London Theatre Direct, we’ve seen firsthand how much love there is for Rachel and Evita. Our “Happy Birthday Rachel” TikTok? Nearly half a million views. Our Rachel appreciation post? A casual three million. Musical theatre fans are obsessed.

But it’s not just Rachel lighting up timelines. The OG diva, Patti LuPone, who originated the role of Eva on Broadway, still regularly goes viral on TikTok with clips from her legendary performances—and legendary interviews. It’s giving full-circle moment. The fact that two very different generations can fall head over heels for the same role proves one thing: Evita never really went away. It just needed the right stage—or, in this case, a ring light.

TikTok is a breeding ground for musical rediscovery. Songs like “Another Suitcase in Another Hall” and “Don’t Cry For Me Argentina” are finding new homes in edits, storytelling videos, fashion montages—you name it. In fact, in 2024, nearly 40% of TikTok’s top tracks in the UK were more than five years old. Who says vintage can’t be viral?

What makes Evita TikTok gold is its drama. Its emotion. Its big notes and bigger energy. And Gen Z, raised on vibes and visual storytelling, is turning these theatrical moments into TikTok trends.

Rachel Zegler’s influence has only thrown fuel on the fire. Her performances hit that sweet spot: vocally flawless, emotionally raw, and entirely relatable. TikTok’s short-form, swipeable format is tailor-made for these moments—and her fans eat it up. She’s not just singing a classic; she’s rebranding it.

The resurgence of Evita on TikTok is part of a larger trend where Gen Z is embracing musical theatre. Musicals like Wicked, Mean Girls, and Mamma Mia! have also found popularity among young audiences, often through viral trends and social media engagement. This indicates a growing appreciation for the storytelling and emotional depth that musicals offer.

So yes, TikTok is falling back in love with Evita. Whether it’s Rachel’s goosebump-inducing vocals, Patti’s immortal belt, or a viral audio floating through For You pages, Eva Perón is having her renaissance. Again. Gen Z? They're not crying for Argentina—they're crying for more.

Evita is playing at the London Palladium from Sat 14 June - Sat 6 Sept. Book your tickets now.