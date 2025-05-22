Top 5 Fathers Day shows to see this year

If there’s one thing dads are great at, it’s claiming they don’t want a fuss. But come Father’s Day, we all know they deserve something more than novelty socks, hot sauce or a case of supermarket beer. This year, ditch the predictable gifts and treat the father figure in your life to something unforgettable: a day (or night) at the theatre.

The West End is bursting with shows that are practically designed with dads in mind - from big laughs and rock nostalgia to pub-based musicals and twisty courtroom dramas. Whether your dad’s a born performer, an amateur sleuth, a music aficionado or simply someone who appreciates a good story well told, there’s a production that’ll hit the sweet spot. Here are five brilliant shows that are perfect picks for Father’s Day 2025.

Just For One Day

If your dad’s been known to get misty-eyed over a Bowie guitar solo or still hums along to Queen’s greatest hits, Just For One Day is the ultimate throwback treat. This vibrant new musical celebrates the spirit and spectacle of Live Aid, the 1985 global concert that united the world in music and charity. With a soundtrack stacked with anthems from Elton John, U2, The Who, and more, it’s a nostalgia-fueled ride through one of the most iconic events in music history.

What makes Just For One Day such a great Father’s Day pick is its ability to bridge generations - older dads get to relive the music of their youth, while younger family members experience the power of these timeless hits for the first time. It’s heartfelt, energetic, and packed with crowd-pleasing moments. Critics have praised its emotional punch and euphoric energy, making it a feel-good show with real depth.

The Comedy About Spies

When a wayward British agent makes off with plans for a classified super-weapon, chaos erupts at London’s Piccadilly Hotel. Suddenly, international spies from both the CIA and KGB descend on the scene, each determined to retrieve the missing file. But in true farcical fashion, things spiral wildly out of control. Enter an unsuspecting young couple, an out-of-his-depth actor who thinks he’s landed the role of a lifetime, and a cast of double agents so tangled you’ll lose track of who’s betraying whom.

The Comedy About Spies is a high-octane spoof where mistaken identities, secret messages, and rapid-fire gags come together in a brilliantly choreographed disaster. It’s a riotous tribute to the espionage genre and a perfect pick for dads who love Bond films or just a good old-fashioned laugh.

John Cleese’s Fawlty Towers – The Play

You’d be hard-pressed to find a dad who doesn’t know Basil Fawlty - and now, thanks to John Cleese’s Fawlty Towers – The Play, he’s back on stage in all his uptight, neurotic glory. Adapted by Cleese himself, this theatrical version of the classic sitcom distills the show’s most beloved episodes into a laugh-packed night of chaos, miscommunication, and hotel-based disaster.

For dads who grew up watching the original (or those who introduced it to the next generation), this production is a guaranteed crowd-pleaser. It’s fast, frantic, and faithful to the original, and early reviews have applauded the slick ensemble cast and the way the show lovingly honours its iconic source material. If your dad loves his comedy old-school, British, and borderline absurd, this is the Father’s Day gift he didn’t know he needed.

Witness for the Prosecution

Not all dads are into slapstick. Some prefer something a little darker, a little cleverer (or to prove just how clever they are) - something with twists, turns, and dramatic gasps. Witness for the Prosecution, Agatha Christie’s legendary courtroom thriller, delivers exactly that. Set in the grand surroundings of London’s County Hall, the play immerses audiences in a murder trial full of shocking revelations and moral complexity.

It’s a rare kind of theatrical experience: the immersive setting places the audience directly in the courtroom, making the suspense all the more intense. This production has earned rave reviews for its atmosphere, pacing, and pitch-perfect performances. If your dad’s the type who always knows who the culprit is halfway through a detective show - or thinks he does - Witness for the Prosecution will keep him guessing right to the final scene.

The Choir of Man

Of all the shows currently playing in the West End, The Choir of Man may be the most dad-friendly of them all. Set in a working pub, it’s an uplifting celebration of friendship, music, and the quiet strength of male connection. Featuring a cast of multi-talented men singing everything from folk and rock to pop and choral classics, the show has earned standing ovations and plenty of cheers for its warmth, humour, and raw vocal power.

More than just a jukebox musical, The Choir of Man has real emotional heft. It’s about the joy of community, the comfort of familiar songs, and the importance of opening up - especially in a place where you'd expect to just order a pint and watch the game. For Father’s Day, it’s a brilliant blend of sentiment, song, and shared experience.

None of the above?

No matter which show you choose, treating your dad to a day in the West End is a surefire way to make him feel celebrated. And if you’re not sure which show to pick, Theatre Vouchers make the perfect backup plan. Available in multiples of £10.00 and valid for a whole year, they give him the freedom to choose the show that speaks to him - whether he’s in the mood to laugh, sing, solve a mystery or simply soak up the spotlight from the stalls.