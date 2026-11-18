First look at One Day The Musical at the Garrick Theatre
Published on 18 November 2026
Summary
- Take a look at the first production photos of Jamie Muscato and Sharon Rose in One Day The Musical
- See the story of Emma and Dexter brought to life in this new musical adaptation of the bestselling novel.
- Book tickets to experience One Day The Musical, playing at the Garrick Theatre until 14 March 2027.
The first production photos have been released for One Day The Musical, starring Jamie Muscato as Dexter and Sharon Rose as Emma. The new musical brings David Nicholls’ beloved love story to the stage, with the production now playing at the Garrick Theatre. Take a look at the first images from the show below.
What is One Day about?
Emma and Dexter meet on the night of their graduation, beginning a relationship that will shape their lives for years to come. Following them on the same day each year, One Day explores love, friendship, ambition, missed opportunities and the moments that change everything.
One Day The Musical is playing at the Garrick Theatre until 14 March 2027.
By Hay Brunsdon
I've over 15 years of writing and editorial experience, and starting working in the West End theatre industry in 2012. When not watching or writing about theatre I'm usually swimming, hiking, running, or training for triathlons in the Stroud valleys.