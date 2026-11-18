The first production photos have been released for One Day The Musical, starring Jamie Muscato as Dexter and Sharon Rose as Emma. The new musical brings David Nicholls ’ beloved love story to the stage, with the production now playing at the Garrick Theatre . Take a look at the first images from the show below.

What is One Day about?

Emma and Dexter meet on the night of their graduation, beginning a relationship that will shape their lives for years to come. Following them on the same day each year, One Day explores love, friendship, ambition, missed opportunities and the moments that change everything.

One Day The Musical is playing at the Garrick Theatre until 14 March 2027.