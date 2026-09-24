First look at the rehearsal room pictures of Keira Knightley and Luke Thompson in The Lives of Others

Robert Icke’s stage adaptation of Florian Henckel von Donnersmarck’s Oscar-winning 2006 film comes to the Adelphi Theatre , with previews beginning on 14 October 2026.

New rehearsal photos have been released for The Lives of Others, giving a first look at Keira Knightley and Luke Thompson ahead of the production’s opening.

Set in East Germany in 1984, The Lives of Others follows a writer and an actor placed under surveillance by the Stasi. As an officer listens in on their conversations, he becomes increasingly drawn into the lives he is observing.

Icke adapts and directs the production, based on the German-language film, which won the Academy Award for Best International Feature Film.

The Lives of Others plays at the Adelphi Theatre from 14 October 2026 until 9 January 2027.