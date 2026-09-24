First look at the rehearsal room pictures of Keira Knightley and Luke Thompson in The Lives of Others
Published on 24 September 2026
Summary
- First look at new rehearsal photos of Keira Knightley and Luke Thompson
- Robert Icke’s adaptation of the Oscar-winning film comes to the Adelphi Theatre.
- The production runs from 14 October 2026 to 9 January 2027
New rehearsal photos have been released for The Lives of Others, giving a first look at Keira Knightley and Luke Thompson ahead of the production’s opening.
Robert Icke’s stage adaptation of Florian Henckel von Donnersmarck’s Oscar-winning 2006 film comes to the Adelphi Theatre, with previews beginning on 14 October 2026.
Set in East Germany in 1984, The Lives of Others follows a writer and an actor placed under surveillance by the Stasi. As an officer listens in on their conversations, he becomes increasingly drawn into the lives he is observing.
Icke adapts and directs the production, based on the German-language film, which won the Academy Award for Best International Feature Film.
The Lives of Others plays at the Adelphi Theatre from 14 October 2026 until 9 January 2027.
By Hay Brunsdon
I've over 15 years of writing and editorial experience, and starting working in the West End theatre industry in 2012. When not watching or writing about theatre I'm usually swimming, hiking, running, or training for triathlons in the Stroud valleys.