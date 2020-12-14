First Look: Courtney Act and Monét X Change stun in Death Drop at the Garrick Theatre

Posted on | By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels

Courtney Act and Monét X Change have looks that could kill in their new killer stage comedy Death Drop, now showing at the Garrick Theatre in London. First-look production photos have finally been released of the cast in action. The Rupaul's Drag Race alumni (or alumnae, rather) are joined by Anna Phylactic, Kemah Bob, LoUis CYfer, Vinegar Strokes, and Holly Stars. Tickets for Death Drop are currently booking through to 17 January 2021

Pictured: The cast of Death Drop slay the Garrick Theatre stage this holiday season and New Year's.


Take a peek at the stars of Death Drop: A Dragatha Christia Murder-Mystery

Courtney Act and Monét X Change have officially made their West End feature stage debuts. Perhaps best known for winning Celebrity Big Brother and currently starring on ITV's Celebrity Karaoke Club, Courtney Act now stars in Death Drop in the role of 80s pop music sensation Shazza alongside Drag Race All Stars 4 winner Monét X Change in the role of Summer Raines: a glamourous American weather girl living in London.

Death Drop play plot

This ridiculous, rampant, raucous romp of a murder mystery is filled to the brim with slapstick comedy, gags, and more twists and turns and than a drag queen's couture. It's the year 1991 and a gaggle of guests gather on Tuck Island for a kiki like you've never seen before.

Suspension builds up as the outrageous guests slowly begin to unravel their sordid pasts and dodgy behaviour. One by one the queens sashay to their deaths until the last, nerve-wrenching moment when the survivors finally discover who "done already done" did it!

Death Drop tickets selling out fast!

Be sure to catch Death Drop in London's West End whilst you still can. Tickets are dropping like flies and you won't want to miss them! Book today to secure the best seats at the Garrick Theatre at the best prices whilst availability lasts.

Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels
Ephram is a jack of all trades and enjoys attending theatre, classical music concerts and the opera.

