First Look: Daniel Radcliffe and Alan Cumming in Endgame at The Old Vic

    Posted on | By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels

    In case you missed it, production shots have been released for The Old Vic's new double bill of Samuel Beckett plays: Endgame / Rough For Theatre II starring Alan Cumming (Spy Kids) and Daniel Radcliffe (Harry Potter film series). The show opened last month on 27 January and is currently booking until 28 March 2020 with tickets available from £24. Get a peek of the Endgame cast in action in our gallery below (20 photos total).

    Production photos of Endgame The Play shot by © Manuel Harlan.


    Samuel Beckett's Endgame stars Alan Cumming as Hamm, Daniel Radcliffe as Clov, Karl Johnson as Nagg, and Jane Horrocks as Nell. The four-strong cast is completed by understudies David Tarkenter, Jackson Milner, and Suzy King.

    Endgame play plot in a nutshell

    Endgame centres on an old blind man named Hamm (Cumming) who is in a stalemate with his butler Clov (Radcliffe). The bickering duo are occasionally interrupted by the nostalgic quips coming from Hamm's old parents (Johnson and Horrocks) who dwell inside dustbins.

    The piece runs as a double bill alongside Beckett's rarely staged short play, Rough for Theatre II, which follows two men discussing the destiny of a mute man sitting in the room with them.

    Endgame Old Vic creative team

    Both plays are directed by Richard Jones and feature design from Stuart Laing, lighting design from Adam Silverman, movement direction from Sarah Fahie, sound design from Fergus O'Hare, sound consultancy from David Sawer, and assistant direction from Danielle Baker-Charles the Baylis.

    Endgame / Rough For Theatre II tickets for Old Vic Theatre run from £24 and up!

    Don't miss celebrity actors Daniel Radcliffe and Alan Cumming in a star-studded production of Samuel Beckett's Endgame play. Tickets for this Old Vic double bill are still available now from just £24 and up!

    Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels
    By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels

    Ephram is a jack of all trades and enjoys attending theatre, classical music concerts and the opera.

