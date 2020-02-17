Samuel Beckett's Endgame / Rough For Theatre II Old Vic Theatre tickets on sale now!

Samuel Beckett's one-act play Endgame is being revived for a new star-studded production at the Old Vic Theatre as part of the venue's politically-charged Fifth Season. Directed by Richard Jones (Into the Woods, The Hairy Ape), this macabre comedy will star beloved Harry Potter actor Daniel Radcliffe as Clov and Alan Cumming (X2, Emma, GoldenEye, Spy Kids) as Hamm. Seeing as how world-class actor Tom Hiddleston's appearance in Pinter's Betrayal this year broke box office records, Endgame / Rough For Theatre II tickets are expected to be in high demand backed by incredible star power.

Endgame / Rough For Theatre II tickets are now available at amazingly low prices! Be among the first to book tickets to see Daniel Radcliffe and Alan Cumming live on the London stage!

What is Samuel Beckett's Endgame play about?

Endgame is widely considered to be one of Beckett's greatest works and it first premiered at the Royal Court Theatre in London in April 1957 in the French language before eventually being translated into English by Beckett himself. The Endgame plot follows a blind old man named Hamm who is at a crossroads with his servant Clov. In an empty room and with not a peep outside, the two are only occasionally interrupted by the nostalgic dialogues of Hamm's elderly parents Nagg and Nell. This dark comedy is doubled with Samuel Beckett's rarely-staged short play Rough For Theatre II, performed by the venue's company members.

Endgame / Rough For Theatre II Old Vic cast

Daniel Radcliffe is one of the most famous actors on the planet thanks to his role as the titular character in all eight Harry Potter films, all of which were based on the world-renowned J.K. Rowling novels of the same name. Radcliffe's first film role after The Deathly Hallows - Part 2 was that of Arthur Kipps in the 2012 film adaptation of the frightening stage play, The Woman in Black.

The London-born actor is also no stranger to the stage. At the time of the Order of the Phoenix in 2007, Radcliffe made his infamous West End debut as Alan Strang in Equus - a role that required full-frontal nudity. He portrayed the scandalous character in both London's Gielgud Theatre and at the Broadhurst Theatre on Broadway a year later. Other stage credits of Radcliffe's include the roles of J. Pierrepont Finch in How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying (2011-12, Al Hirschfeld Theatre), Billy Claven in The Cripple of the Inishman (2013, 2014, Noel Coward Theatre), The Writer in Privacy (2016), Rosencrantz in Rosencrantz and Guildenstern Are Dead (2017, Old Vic), and most recently, Fingal in The Lifespan of a Fact (2018, Studio 54).

Alan Cumming is a highly prolific Scottish-American actor best known for his roles in The Good Wife and Cabaret, the latter of which earned him a Tony Award. His other stage credits include a one-man monologue adaptation of Macbeth, The Threepenny Opera, Design for Living, and The Bacchae. His most notable film credits include the teleporting mutant Nightcrawler in X2: X-Men United, Fegan Floop in the Spy Kids trilogy, Wyatt Frame in Josie and the Pussycats, Loki in Son of the Mask, Sir Rolan / Persnikitty in Garfield The Movie, and many more. It may be easier to list just what hasn't Alan Cumming starred in.

Completing the full Old Vic cast of Endgame are famed voiceover actress Jane Horrocks (Chicken Run, Corpse Bride) as Nell and acclaimed stage actor Karl Johnson (Animal Farm, Uncle Vanya, Cardiff East) in the role of Nagg.

Daniel Radcliffe and Alan Cumming Endgame Old Vic tickets subject to high demand!

You don't want to miss Alan Cumming and Daniel Radcliffe in The Old Vic Theatre's double bill Endgame / Rough For Theatre II this winter! Tickets for this stupendous new production at London's Old Vic Theatre are expected to sell out quickly, so be sure to get your hands on those Endgame London theatre tickets now for the best seats and prices whilst stocks last!