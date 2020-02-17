Menu
Plays Endgame / Rough For Theatre II
Remaining time: 
    Review basket and finish
    Wishlist Profile settings Order history Sign out

    Offer Endgame / Rough For Theatre II Tickets at the Old Vic Theatre, London

    Endgame / Rough For Theatre II

    Harry Potter actor Daniel Radcliffe stars alongside Alan Cumming in the Old Vic's double bill Endgame / Rough For Theatre II

    7 customer reviews

    Important information

    Child policy
    Suitable for ages 14+
    Running time
    2hr 15min (inc. interval)
    Performance dates
    27 January - 28 March 2020
    Content
    This production features infrequent use of strong language.
    Access
    Audio Described performance: Mon 16 Mar 7.30pm Captioned performance: Fri 20 March 7.30pm

    Endgame / Rough For Theatre II Customer Reviews

    4 / 5 (7 customer reviews)

    Mary J Stenson

    14 hours ago

    Wonderful afternoon of engaging theatre!

    Anna Markland

    22 hours ago

    I went with my brother as a birthday gift & it was a good (if weird) experience. Our seats in the stalls (towards the back) still had a perfect view & were comfy. The acting was top quality; I enjoyed both plays and the staging was well done. The 4 stars is just a matter of personal preference as Endgame is a weird play and for me ran a little too long.

    Offer Endgame / Rough For Theatre II Ticket Offer Details

    SAVE UP TO £56 ON TICKETS

    £108 / £78 now £52

    £66 now £44

    £48 now £32

    £36 now £24

    £24 now £16

    Valid Tuesday - Thursday performances.

    Book by 9 March 2020

    Next Available Performances of Endgame / Rough For Theatre II

    TODAY is 18th February 2020

    February 2020 March 2020

    Endgame / Rough For Theatre II news

    First Look: Daniel Radcliffe and Alan Cumming in Endgame at The Old Vic 7/2/2020, 1.45am
    What's opening in London Theatre this month? (February 2020) 1/2/2020, 9am
    Top 9 facts about Endgame starring Daniel Radcliffe at The Old Vic Theatre 20/12/2019, 7.10pm
    Further Endgame cast announced to join Daniel Radcliffe and Alan Cumming at The Old Vic 15/11/2019, 3.25pm

    Tags:

    Play - DramaPremiereTop ShowsHot TicketsDramaContemporaryStar PowerLimited RunSomething A Little DifferentSpecial Events

    Sign in to London Theatre Direct

    Close Close this window

    We use cookies