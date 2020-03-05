Remaining time: 
    First Look: Garrick Theatre cast of City of Angels in rehearsals

    Posted on | By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels (Updated on Mar 10, 2020)

    First-look images have been released of the West End cast of City of Angels now in rehearsals! Take a look at Hadler Fraser, Vanessa Williams, Nicola Roberts, Rosalie Craig, Rob Houchen, Rebecca Trehearn, Jonathan Slinger, and Theo James in action as they gear up for the show's first London performance at The Garrick tonight!

    Rehearsal images for City of Angels have been released as the cast prepare for the first West End performance tonight (5 March 2020). The Cy Coleman, David Zippel, and Larry Gelbart musical first premiered on Broadway back in 1989. The story follows a writer trying to adapt his novel into a screenplay and the fictional plot of the film itself.

    When the production first opened at the Donmar Warehouse, the show's director Josie Rourke was nominated for a whole slew of awards. The musical features choreography by Olivier Award-winning choreographer Stephen Mear, casting by Alastair Coomer and Jacob Sparrow, lighting by Howard Harrison, musical supervision by Gareth Valentine, orchestrations by Billy Byers and Larry Blank, set and costumes by Robert Jones, sound by Nick Lidster and Terry Jardine for Autograph, and video by Duncan McLean.

    City of Angels stars Adam Fogarty as Big Six; Cindy BelliotSadie-Jean ShirleyManuel Pacific and Ryan Reid as the Angel City 4; Emily Mae; Hadley Fraser as Stine; Jonathan Slinger as Buddy Fiddler; Joshua St Clair as Peter Kingsley; Marc Elliott as Panchos/Munoz; Mark Penfold as Luther Kingsley; Nick Cavaliere as Sonny; Nicola Roberts as Avril/Mallory; Rebecca Trehearn as Donna/Oolie; Rob Houchen as Jimmy/Dr Mandril; Rosalie Craig as Gabby/Bobbi; Theo James as Stone; and Vanessa Williams as Carly/Alaura.

    City of Angels is booking until 5 September 2020 at the Garrick Theatre in London and will hold its official press night on 24 March 2020. Don't miss this brilliant, star-studded production now booking with no extra booking fees from £24 and up.

