Tickets for City of Angels are available now!

After a critically acclaimed season at The Donmar Warehouse, the Olivier Award-winning revival of City of Angels is coming to London’s Garrick Theatre for a full West End season of the hottest musical revival to hit the stage in years!

The incredible City of Angels revival transfers to the West End!

This incredible musical celebration of film noir is making its way back to the West End! It has been announced that City of Angels starring Rosalie Craig will come to the Garrick Theatre in London’s West End for an unbelievable run starting March 2020.

When a successful author turns his hand to adapting one of his novels to a screenplay he quickly learns that no one in Hollywood ever sticks to the script. He’s a writer with a deadline to meet and a film to finish. There’s also a private investigator with a woman to locate, a case to solve and a heart to steal. Their two worlds intertwine and collide and somehow to script gets flipped!

Be careful because it isn’t always easy to separate what happens on the streets and in the sheets of Tinseltown from what is being played out on the silver screen.

This hardboiled show has been wowing critics and audience alike since it first graced the Broadway stage. The show has won an astonishing 6 Tony Awards and 3 Olivier Awards, including Best New Musical and Best Musical Revival.

City of Angels cast and creatives

The new run of City of Angels will see several actors from the Donmar Warehouse run reprise their roles as well as several exciting new faces joining the cast. Hadley Fraser will return to play the role of Stine. He will be joined by his on and off stage leading lady Rosalie Craig who will reprise her roles as Gabby/Bobbi.

Craig made her West End debut in the musical adaptation of The Lord of the Rings, she continued her work in theatre and eventually earned her first Olivier nomination for her starring role in Tori Amos’s The Light Princess. She has gone to become a West End darling, most recently starring in critically acclaimed productions of The Ferryman and the musical Company.

Craig will star alongside Vanessa Williams who makes her West End debut in the dual roles of Clara and Alaura. The successful singer has made a name for herself on television programmes such as Ugly Betty and Desperate Housewives, though she makes her West End debut in this production, she is no stranger to musical theatre. She earned a Tony Award nomination for her role as the Witch in Stephen Sondheim’s Into the Woods. Most recently she starred in the Broadway musical After Midnight.

It has been announced that also making her West End debut is Nicola Roberts of Girls Aloud. The popstar will be playing the dual roles of Avril/Mallory. She will be joined by actor Theo James, best known for his role in the Divergent trilogy, as Stone. Playing the dual roles of Buddy and Irwin will be Jonathan Slinger, the actor is known for his work with the Royal Shakespeare Company and for starring in Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, Absolute Hell and Fanny and Alexander. Also returning to reprise her role from the Donmar Warehouse run is Rebecca Trehearn as Donna/Oolie.

Also reprising their roles will be Marc Elliott as Panchos/Munoz, Nick Cavaliere as Sonny, Adam Fogarty as Big Six and Mark Penfold as Luther Kingsley. They will be joined by Rob Houchen as Jimmy/Dr Mandril, Joshua St Clair as Peter Kingsley and Cindy Bellot, Sadie-Jean Shirley, Manuel Pacific and Ryan Reid as the Angel City 4.

City of Angels features an incredible book by Larry Gelbart with music from Cy Coleman and lyrics from David Zippel. The show will be directed by Josie Rourke with choreography from Stephen Mears and design from Robert Jones. Gareth Valentine is the musical supervisor with lighting design by Howard Harrison and sound design by Terry Jardine and Nick Lidster for Autograph.

City of Angels musical tickets are on sale for the new West End run!

Do not miss your chance to see Rosalie Craig and Hadley Fraser reprise their roles in this amazing production. Add the inimitable Vanessa Williams to the mix and you’ve got stage magic! This production enjoyed an incredibly successful season at the Donmar Warehouse and is now taking to the West End stage once again. Do not miss your chance to catch it while you can. Book City of Angel tickets now to guarantee amazing seats at amazing prices!