Musicals City of Angels
    Offer City of Angels Tickets at the Garrick Theatre, London

    City of Angels

    Rosalie Craig, Nicola Roberts and Vanessa Williams star in City of Angels in the West End

    Important information

    Child policy
    To be confirmed.
    Running time
    To be confirmed.
    Performance dates
    5 March - 5 September 2020
    Special notice
    From 30 March Rosalie Craig will not perform the role of Gabby/Bobbi on Monday evenings. Theo James, Rosalie Craig and Rob Houchen will be in the show until 30th May Nicola Roberts, Vanessa Williams will be in the show until 25th July

    Offer City of Angels Ticket Offer Details

    NO BOOKING FEES

    Valid all performances 5 - 28 March 2020.

    Excluding 24 March 2020.

    Book by 24 February 2020.

    Next Available Performances of City of Angels

    TODAY is 18th February 2020

    March 2020 April 2020 May 2020 June 2020 July 2020 August 2020 September 2020

    City of Angels news

    Further casting announced for City of Angels 13/12/2019, 5.04pm
    Nicola Roberts to make West End debut in City of Angels 3/12/2019, 12pm

