First Look: Laura Pick as the new West End Elphaba in Wicked Feb 17, 2020 | By Posted on| By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels The West End production team of Wicked have released a new set of production photos featuring new lead Laura Pick in an Ozmpolitan new look as Elphaba. The actress has officially taken over the emerald green role full time as the popular musical — now in its 14th year — continues to keep audiences spellbound at the Apollo Victoria Theatre in London.

Pictured: The cast with Laura Pick , who is playing Elphaba in Wicked , London full time. Production photos of Pick and castmates taken by © Matt Crockett.



Laura Pick is the new Elphaba in London’s Wicked musical!

She’s definitely not in Kansas anymore. Newcomer Laura Pick has officially stepped into the role of Elphaba full time; and from the looks of it, the actress is set to “bring down the house” ⁠— but hopefully not literally… Trained at the Mountview Academy of Theatre Arts, Pick has only had a handful of theatrical roles under her belt with the character of the Wicked Witch of the West marking her first major West End role on her CV.

Her previous stage credits include the understudy for Maria in The Sound of Music (Regent’s Park) and Dr. Osgood/featured ensemble in Anyone Can Whistle (Union Theatre). Other performances by Laura Pick include doing the lead vocals for So This Is Christmas (UK tour, Belinda King Creative Productions) and performing the chorus for The Songs of My Life: an Evening with Peter Polycarpou.

Wicked in numbers : another year, another set of milestones

The ninth longest-running West End musical of all time and the 13th longest-running show in the West End of all time is now in its 14th year. To date, Wicked The Musical has been seen by over 10 million theatregoers across 5,500 performances at the Apollo Victoria Theatre, where it officially opened on 27 September 2006. So far, the box-office smash has managed to rake in over 100 major theatre awards, including two Oliviers and three Tonys.

Who is starring in Wicked in London right now?

Based on Gregory Maguire’s 1995 bestseller Wicked: The Life and Times of the Wicked Witch of the West and featuring characters from the L Frank Baum classic The Wonderful Wizard of Oz, the West End cast of Wicked now stars Laura Pick as Elphaba alongside Helen Woolf as Glinda (The Good Witch of the North), Alistair Brammer as Fiyero, Amy Webb as the standby for Elphaba, Andy Hockley as The Wizard, Kim Ismay as Madame Morrible, Lisa-Anne Wood as the standby for Glinda, Nicholas McLean as Boq, and Simeon Truby as Doctor Dillamond.

Actress Natasha Ferguson has temporarily donned the famed ruby slippers to play Nessarose, covering for Carina Gillespie who is currently on maternity leave.

Wicked West End creative team

London musical Wicked features music and lyrics by Stephen Schwartz (Rags The Musical), a book by Winnie Holzman, direction from Joe Mantello, and musical staging from Wayne Cilento.

The production also boasts costume design by Susan Hilferty, scenic design by Eugene Lee, sound design by Tony Meola, lighting design by Kenneth Posner, hair and wig design by Tom Watson, projection design by Elaine J. McCarthy, makeup design by Joe Dulude II, orchestrations by William David Brohn, musical arrangments by Alex Lacamoire with additional arrangements and musical supervision by Stephen Oremus, dance arrangements by James Lynn Abbott, musical direction by Adam Rowe, and casting direction by Jim Arnold CDG.

