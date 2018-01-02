Remaining time: 
    Review basket and finish
    Wishlist Profile settings Order history Sign out

    Today's most popular London theatre tickets

    TOP SHOW
    The Lion King at Lyceum Theatre, London
    The Lion King
    TOP SHOW
    Mamma Mia! at Novello Theatre, London
    Mamma Mia!
    NO FEES
    The Book of Mormon at Prince of Wales Theatre, London
    The Book of Mormon
    TOP SHOW
    TINA: The Tina Turner Musical at Aldwych Theatre, London
    TINA: The Tina Turner Musical
    TOP SHOW
    Mary Poppins at Prince Edward Theatre, London
    Mary Poppins
    TOP SHOW
    Les Miserables at Sondheim Theatre, London
    Les Miserables
    FROM £31
    Phantom of the Opera at Her Majesty's Theatre, London
    Phantom of the Opera
    FROM £24
    Leopoldstadt at Wyndham's Theatre, London
    Leopoldstadt
    FROM £27
    Wicked at Apollo Victoria Theatre, London
    Wicked
    FROM £18
    Pretty Woman at Piccadilly Theatre, London
    Pretty Woman
    NEW MUSICAL
    The Prince of Egypt at Dominion Theatre, London
    The Prince of Egypt
    FROM £24
    Matilda The Musical at Cambridge Theatre, London
    Matilda The Musical
    SAVE £41
    Thriller Live at Lyric Theatre, London
    Thriller Live
    FROM £27
    Six at Arts Theatre, London
    Six
    FROM £24
    9 to 5: The Musical at Savoy Theatre, London
    9 to 5: The Musical
    FROM £25
    & Juliet at Shaftesbury Theatre, London
    & Juliet
    FROM £24
    The Upstart Crow at Gielgud Theatre, London
    The Upstart Crow
    FROM £24
    The Play That Goes Wrong at Duchess Theatre, London
    The Play That Goes Wrong
    FROM £24
    Only Fools And Horses at Theatre Royal Haymarket, London
    Only Fools And Horses
    FROM £24
    The Mousetrap at St Martins Theatre, London
    The Mousetrap
    FROM £24
    Waitress at Adelphi Theatre, London
    Waitress
    SAVE £31
    Blithe Spirit at Duke of Yorks Theatre, London
    Blithe Spirit Opens 05 March 2020
    FROM £18
    Come From Away at Phoenix Theatre, London
    Come From Away
    FROM £22
    Message In A Bottle at Peacock Theatre, London
    Message In A Bottle

    London Theatre Direct, established in 1999, is an official provider of London theatre tickets. With over 10 million London theatre tickets sold, you can be confident when booking your theatre tickets safely and securely with us.

    LATEST CUSTOMER REVIEWS

    Our customers love us!
    Based on 6883 reviews
    See all reviews
    12 hours ago

    Good quick service.

    12 hours ago

    Good service

    13 hours ago

    My experience was precise and no wait whatsoever. Thank you

    14 hours ago

    all ok booking

    14 hours ago

    Very easy to book! Excellent service!

    16 hours ago

    Very simple booking process. Pity I can't print my tickets at home.

    Follow us for instant updates and special offers

    Sign up to our mailing list and be the first to hear about new West End shows and exclusive ticket discounts. We value your privacy. You can unsubscribe at any time. But we hope you won’t!

    Sign in to London Theatre Direct

    Close Close this window

    We use cookies