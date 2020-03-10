Remaining time: 
    First Look: Production images released for Love, Love, Love at the Lyric Hammersmith

    Production shots have been released for Mike Bartlett's show-stopping drama Love, Love, Lovewhich is now playing for just a limited time only at the Lyric Hammersmith in London. Take a look at the cast in action and full costume in our gallery below.

    Mike Bartlett's Love, Love, Love is play, play, playing at the Lyric Hammersmith right now! The plot focuses on a couple enjoying a period of prosperity, a thriving economy, and loads of opportunities for self-indulgence. Taking you on a 40-year journey from Woodstock to the present day, Love, Love, Love is a compelling piece about a family threatened by a generational split.

    Love, Love, Love cast and creative team

    Directed by Rachel O'Riordan as part of her inaugural season as the Lyric Hammersmith's Artistic Director, the play stars Isabella Laughland as Rose, Mike Noble as Jamie, Nicholas Burns as Kenneth, Patrick Knowles as Henry, and Rachael Stirling as Sandra.

    The first major revival of Love, Love, Love since the 2012 run at the Royal Court Theatre features casting by Sam Stevenson, costume and set design by Joanna Scotcher, composition and sound design by Simon Slater, and lighting design by Paul Keogan.

    Love, Love, Love Lyric Hammersmith tickets available from £18 and up!

    Be sure not to miss, miss, miss Love, Love, Love this Spring! Book Love, Love, Love tickets sharpish to secure the best seats at London's Lyric Hammersmith at the best prices whilst stocks last!

