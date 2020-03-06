Love, Love, Love limited run at Lyric Hammersmith

Rachel O’Riordan directs a stunning revival of three-time Olivier Award-winning playwright Mike Bartlett’s Love, Love, Love! This captivating family drama follows a family’s decades-long journey into the 21st century. Tickets for Love, Love, Love are only available for a limited 1 month run at London’s Lyric Hammersmith. Book Love, Love, Love tickets today to guarantee the best seats at the best prices.

In 1967 The Beatles performed ‘All You Need Is Love’ on international television for the first time ever. When Sandra and Kenneth meet it starts their journey from the time of sex, drugs and rock & roll into the 21st Century. This free-wheeling couple smoke and drink and build themselves a comfortable middle-class life, no one can tell them what to do and the future is always looking up.

Now that they are retired and their children are adults, the generational divide has opened up into a chasm that threatens to swallow this family whole. As politics threaten to pull this family apart, Love, Love, Love is a biting show about the state of the family- and the nation.

Cast and Creatives of Love, Love, Love

The current cast for the Lyric Hammersmith run of Love, Love, Love has just been announced. The show will star Rachael Stirling as Sandra, Nicholas Burns as Kenneth, Patrick Knowles as Henry, Isabella Laughland as Rose, and Mike Noble as Jamie. For up to date news on this, and other castings keep your eye on our news page.

The show was written by 3-time Olivier award-winning author Mike Bartlett. Bartlett is best known for his plays Cock, King Charles III, and Bull. he also penned the award-winning 2015 television series Doctor Foster as well as an episode in the tenth series of Doctor Who.

The show will be directed by the Lyric Hammersmith’s Artistic Director Rachel O’Riordan as part of her first programmed season. Named as one of the UK’s most influential people in theatre two years running, the director comes from the Sherman Theatre to the Lyric Hammersmith.

Do not miss your chance to catch this biting revival as it comes to London’s Lyric Hammersmith for one month only. Book tickets for Love, Love, Love now to guarantee your seats to this show that is more relevant now than ever before.